Who Is Coco Gauff’s Opponent Xinyu Wang at the Berlin Open? All You Need to Know About the Chinese Star

“No words can describe this feeling.” China’s Xinyu Wang was on cloud nine last year when she won her maiden Olympics medal, in mixed doubles, alongside partner Zhizhen Zhang in Paris. Since that historic accomplishment, the Chinese WTA star has made solid strides lately on the tennis court. She even reached the semis at the Wuhan Open last October before losing against compatriot Qinwen Zheng. In 2025, the 23-year-old is looking to impress with her racket against the best of the best. Her next challenge awaits in front of the newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff, on grass, in Berlin. While all eyes are on the American for her return following the Roland Garros glory, it’s crucial to have an overview of her R16 opponent as well. Right? Seems like it’s the best time to know more about Wang.

Xinyu Wang was born in 2001, in Shezhen, China, to Peng Wang and Jinghui Zhou. Her father, Peng, is a former tennis player and Fed Cup captain. On the other hand, her mother Zhou is a former basketball player; she was part of the Zhejiang women’s basketball team. So it was obvious for Wang to take up sports while growing up in her childhood years. Her father initially taught her to play tennis at the age of five. When Wang stepped into her teenage years, her parents decided to fully dedicate their time to help her pursue the racket sport professionally.

Wang turned pro in 2018 and played her maiden WTA event in Guangzhou. In the same year, she made her Grand Slam debut as well, at the Australian Open. However, she faced a first-round exit after losing to France’s Alizé Cornet. She won her first-ever title at the ITF Thailand 08A, after defeating compatriot Xiyu Wang with a score line of 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. On the WTA level, she lifted her maiden trophy, in doubles, a year later at the Jiangxi Open. With her partner Zhu Lin, she bested the pair of compatriots Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai. In the same season, she registered her maiden WTA main draw win at the Shenzhen Open. In the first round, she beat compatriot Xun Fangying with a score line of 7-6, 6-4 before facing an exit in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Xinyu Wang/Instagram

AD

At the 2019 Shenzhen Open, she faced five-time slam queen and former icon Maria Sharapova. Wang described it as the “best moment” of her career, facing the ex-Russian pro for the first time, according to her WTA profile. But her true idol is compatriot and two-time slam winner Li Na who was the first Chinese player to win a slam event (2011 French Open). She then won the 2014 Australian Open too. “Li Na has always been a role model to me,” Wang previously said. “What I really admire about her is not only that she is the first Chinese tennis player to win a Grand Slam (singles title), but also because of her strong mentality. She is always so aggressive on court.”

When she started playing professionally, Wang’s ranking was 306 on the WTA list in 2018. She gained her career-best ranking, No.32, in October 2023. Currently, she’s the World No.49. Speaking of her own slam journey so far, Wang’s best run includes reaching the fourth round at the 2023 US Open and 2024 Wimbledon. Just like any other young player, her ultimate dream is to clinch a major trophy. “I want to win a Grand Slam and I want to be a player like Li Na, that’s my dream. That’s what I am working for.” reported Babolat Tennis.

While she’s working on getting her maiden slam accomplishment, Wang will need to prove her mettle this week. Ahead of the next Grand Slam of the season, Wimbledon, she will need to put up a strong fight against 2025 French Open queen Coco Gauff in Berlin. Unfortunately, the stats don’t paint a good picture for Wang. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Xinyu Wang needs to put extra efforts against Coco Gauff in Berlin

For the uninitiated, Xinyu Wang and Coco Gauff have already met once in their careers. And guess where their first meeting took place? In Berlin – the very event going on this week. Back in 2022, during the R16 of the grass tournament, the World No.2 had the last laugh against the Chinese pro. Gauff eventually ousted Wang with a score line of 6-0, 6-4.

Hence, the H2H record is tilted in favor of the American WTA star. But that’s not it. Gauff’s overall performance in Berlin has been stable as well. So far, she’s played three campaigns here (2022, 2023, and 2024). She has succeeded in reaching the semis, then the R16, and then the semis again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other hand, Wang’s mostly struggled so far on the grass surface in Berlin. In her three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), she’s failed to move past the R16, R32, and R32, respectively. And if that’s not enough, Gauff’s overall singles stats are impressive, too, in 2025. Out of 34 matches, she’s won 27. That translates to a winning percentage of 79.41, compared to Wang (9-14).

In short, the Chinese star will have to give her best against the American in Berlin if she wants to gain huge confidence ahead of Wimbledon.