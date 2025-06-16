Who Is Coco Gauff’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff just did what the internet’s been waiting for: she hard-launched her relationship with Atlanta-based musician and aspiring actor Jalen Sera. After months of cryptic Instagram hints, matching outfits in the stands, and side-by-side sightings, it finally happened! The American tennis star made it official in the sweetest way possible: smiling, blushing, and hearing “I love you” in a BOSE promo video, which coincided with their two-year anniversary. So, who is Jalen Sera? Let’s find out more about Coco Gauff’s mystery man!

Gauff and Sera’s connection goes way back, before the trophies, before the Grand Slams, back when he was a fourth grader in her mom’s classroom. Candi Gauff, Coco’s mother and a former track athlete turned educator, once taught Jalen Sera when he was just a kid. In her TIME interview from April 2024, Gauff shared that her mom always remembered him as a “smart, nice kid.” Years passed, paths crossed again, and the old classroom bond quietly turned into something more.

That quiet connection grew into her first real relationship. Speaking to TIME, Gauff explained how refreshing it’s been to date someone outside of the tennis bubble. The 21-year-old said, “This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

The most direct acknowledgment of their relationship came during a promotional video filmed by BOSE just a few days ago. In the clip, Gauff played a guessing game with voices from her life. Parents, teammates, tennis sounds… and then a soft, sweet voice said, “Just wanted to say you’re the absolute coolest person ever. I’m so proud of you. You’re doing great, and I love you.”

Gauff couldn’t help but beam. “That’s my boyfriend,” she said, before casually dropping, “Today’s actually our two-year anniversary.”

The musician has been through the tennis ups and downs with her, even though he’s not from an athletic background.

Right before the 2023 US Open final, the American tennis star admitted she was spiraling a bit. Her way out? “Last night, I started (to get into my own head) a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she said during her press conference.

That night ended with her first Grand Slam title. Coincidence? Maybe. But it’s clear that behind Coco Gauff’s powerful forehand is a support system that keeps her grounded.

And now, after her win at the French Open, they are both taking a much-needed respite together.

Coco Gauff makes her relationship Instagram official

Coco Gauff recently shared a casual photo dump on Instagram from her home city of Atlanta. It’s her way of cooling off after a grueling clay season.

The post included chill photos with friends, a mirror selfie with Sera, and a snap from an escape room. She simply captioned it “atl.” Sera, ever the supportive boyfriend, jumped into the comments with “🔓!!!” and “Get in dereeee.” This post means: Coco Gauff is now Instagram official with her boyfriend.

But the rest won’t last long. Gauff is headed to Germany next for the Berlin Open as she kicks off her grass-court season. Grass isn’t her favorite surface, but momentum is on her side. She’s riding a seven-match winning streak and comes into the tournament with a first-round bye. And the field? It’s stacked. Nine of the Top 10 women in the PIF WTA Rankings are competing.

She’s balancing trophies and a new chapter in her personal life, and somehow doing both with grace, confidence, and a touch of blush!