Who Is Coco Gauff’s R1 Opponent at the US Open? All You Need to Know About Ajla Tomljanovic

Ajla Tomljanovic has taken center stage as Coco Gauff’s first-round opponent at the US Open. Fans are saying she’s got both grit and talent. She has represented Australia since 2014 and steadily built her place in the tennis world. Known for her power and resilience, she even climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 32. Let’s get into more details to get to know her better. Both on and off court.

Who is Ajla Tomljanovic?

Ajla Tomljanovic was born on May 7, 1993, in Zagreb, Croatia. She grew up tall and strong, standing at 5 feet 11 inches. Her passion for tennis began when she was just six, often playing alongside her sister. Then at the age of thirteen, her family made a bold move to Florida so she could pursue advanced training. That decision laid the foundation for her professional journey.

Her talent was clear early on when she captured the 2009 Australian Open girls’ doubles title with Christina McHale. A few years later, her family relocated to Brisbane. That eventually led her to represent Australia starting in 2014. Tomljanovic officially became an Australian citizen in 2018, embracing a dual identity that connects her Croatian heritage with her new home.

But Tomljanovic’s career has not been without its struggles. In 2012, she battled mononucleosis – an infection caused by the herpes virus, Epstein-Barr. A setback that could have derailed her path. Instead, the 32-year-old came back stronger. She rose through the ranks to reach a career-high singles ranking of world No. 32 in April 2023.

Ajla Tomljanovic’s family

Ajla Tomljanovic’s success on the tennis court is rooted in the unwavering support of her family.

Her parents, Ratko and Emina, have been together for more than thirty years. They’ve created a foundation of stability and encouragement. Ratko, born in 1960, carved out his own place in sports history as a Croatian handball player. She was celebrated for winning the European Handball Cups in 1992 and 1993. Emina, born in 1962 and originally from Bosnia, has been the steady force behind the family. She has been guiding and supporting their athletic paths.

Ajla also shares a close connection with her elder sister, Hana, who was born in 1990. Hana played college tennis at the University of Virginia, and although she chose not to pursue the sport professionally, she remains deeply involved in Ajla’s journey, often accompanying her to tournaments.

The Tomljanovic family, now based in Australia, continues to blend privacy with pride as they stand behind Ajla’s career.

Ajla Tomljanovic’s nationality and ethnicity

Ajla Tomljanovic was born to a Croatian father and a Bosniak mother, which gave her a strong cultural foundation shaped by the rich traditions of the Balkans. For the early part of her career, she represented Croatia on the international stage, proudly competing for her birth country.

In 2014, however, she made the bold choice to switch to Australia, as mentioned. She was seeking better opportunities and support that would help her grow as a professional athlete. By 2018, she had officially become an Australian citizen. She was embracing a new chapter in her life while still carrying her Croatian roots with pride.

The move was not without backlash, as some in Croatia criticized her and even branded her a traitor. Yet, for Ajla, the decision was less about rejection and more about progression. Today, she embodies a blend of two nations, a symbol of adaptability and resilience in the demanding world of tennis.

Who coaches Ajla Tomljanovic?

At the moment, Ajla Tomljanovic is working with Alessandro Bega, an Italian coach admired for his sharp technical knowledge, who has been helping her fine-tune her game through the middle of this year.

Before this partnership, she trained with Fernando Martínez from Spain, who sharpened her baseline play, and Rene Gomez, who took charge of her physical conditioning. Earlier in her career, Croatian coach Ivan Cinkuš played an important role during her junior days, giving her the solid groundwork she still builds on today.

This steady shift in mentors shows Tomljanovic’s ability to adapt and her willingness to find the right voices to push her forward in the rankings. Alongside all this, her family’s athletic roots, especially her father’s influence, round out her support system.

What is Ajla Tomljanovic’s net worth?

Although Ajla Tomljanovic’s exact net worth has not been made public, she has earned $7 million in prize money. A large part of her wealth comes from prize money. Big tournament runs, including quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open, have helped push those numbers higher.

Off the court, Tomljanovic adds to her income through endorsements, most notably with Original Penguin for apparel and Wilson for racquets, although the exact value of these deals has not been shared publicly. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, her 2023 WTA 125 title win only strengthened her reputation as a consistent figure in tennis.

Ajla Tomljanovic’s career prize money and career earnings

Ajla Tomljanovic has built an impressive career on the WTA tour. Her prize money is totaling about $7,016,041 as of early this year. This figure comes from her performances in both singles and doubles, though singles has been her stronger suit. A big chunk of her earnings came during her outstanding 2022 season when she made it to the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open, cementing her status as a consistent competitor and boosting her financial rewards.

In doubles, her highlight remains the 2014 Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals and added another noteworthy entry to her record. While exact details are not public, her overall career earnings are also supported by appearance fees and smaller bonuses from tournaments. With over $6.2 million from singles alone, Tomljanovic’s career reflects over a decade of persistence and steady impact on the sport.

Ajla Tomljanovic career highlights