Who Is Danielle Collins’ Boyfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Bryan Kipp

It’s not the best year for Danielle Collins. Currently ranked at No. 59, she’s too far away from her career-high ranking of number seven. Her record, at 15-12 isn’t looking great either. But when all is not well, there is still one person who has stuck by her side through all the ups and downs. Her boyfriend and a member of her “special team,” Bryan Kipp.

Who is Danielle Collins’ boyfriend, Bryan Kipp?

Bryan Kipp grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, and made a name for himself both in sports and later in biotech. In high school, he stood out as a multi-sport athlete, collecting seven varsity letters and capturing the 2006 state championship in track.

After graduating, he went on to Columbia University, where he studied Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from 2007 to 2011. While at Columbia, he played for the Lions football team, holding a starting spot as an offensive guard for three years before shifting to defensive line his senior year. In 2009, he appeared in eight games.

What are Bryan Kipp’s height and age?

Bryan Kipp is estimated to be in his mid-thirties. Somewhere between thirty-five and thirty-seven years old. Judging from the fact that he graduated from Columbia University in 2011. His exact birthday has never been shared publicly. He appears to be a little taller than Danielle Collins, who is five foot ten. Which would likely place him between five foot eleven and six foot two.

This impression comes from photos at the 2024 Charleston Open and posts on Collins’ Instagram. A former Columbia Lions football player, Kipp carried the build of an offensive guard and defensive lineman. The Columbia Lions website has mentioned him as six feet three inches tall. His athletic frame is clear in images from events.

When did Danielle Collins meet Bryan Kipp?

In July 2023, Danielle Collins crossed paths with Bryan Kipp at a small coffee shop in southwest London, not long after her Wimbledon exit. Kipp, who once played football at Columbia University, had no idea he was talking to a professional tennis star, something Collins found refreshingly genuine.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@danimalcollins

The two quickly connected over their shared love of sports, especially golf, and their conversations felt easy from the start. By April 2024, Kipp was in Charleston cheering her on at the Open, where Collins spoke about how much his steady, grounding presence meant. Their bond grew quickly, rooted in respect and healthy competition, and she often shared glimpses of their life together on Instagram under her handle @danimalcollins.

What does Bryan Kipp do for a living?

Bryan Kipp began his career in finance between 2011 and 2015. At first he was working as a research associate at Credit Agricole before moving on to analyst roles at Janney Montgomery Scott and Citigroup. There he concentrated on the life sciences sector.

He later joined PerkinElmer, taking on the role of Vice President of Investor Relations and eventually expanding into life science strategy. In 2021, after the company rebranded as Revvity, he became Senior Vice President of Technology and Licensing. Today, he leads efforts in diagnostics and personalized medicine. The company supports a global workforce of over eleven thousand and an annual revenue that exceeds three billion dollars!

Do Danielle Collins and Bryan Kipp have any children?

Danielle Collins and her partner Bryan Kipp do not have children. In early 2024, she revealed plans to retire from tennis so she could focus on starting a family. She openly shared that endometriosis had made fertility a challenge. During an appearance on Good Morning America that April, Collins described motherhood as her greatest dream.

A few months later, in a personal essay for the BBC, she reflected on the difficulty of balancing her career with family plans. By October she chose to delay retirement because of ongoing fertility struggles. She is continuing to compete with Kipp’s steady support while also managing health conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Bryan Kipp’s net worth in 2025

In 2025, Bryan Kipp’s net worth is estimated to fall somewhere between $500,000 and $1.5 million. He has built it through a steady climb in the finance and biotech worlds, as mentioned. When he transitioned into the biotech sector with PerkinElmer, he earned between $100,000 and $200,000 annually.

By 2024, he had taken on a senior role at Revvity as Senior Vice President of Technology and Licensing, a position that likely brings in $250,000 to $500,000 a year along with stock options. Although the exact details of his finances are private, his leadership in the industry paired with a relatively modest lifestyle points to consistent wealth growth.

His support for Danielle Collins’ tennis career further underscores a sense of financial stability, even though he has not been linked with any notable personal assets.

Bryan Kipp’s Instagram

Bryan Kipp keeps a low profile. If he has an Instagram account, it’s private. Most glimpses of him come from Danielle Collins’ verified Instagram handle. In July 2023, Danielle hinted at their relationship with a casual outing photo.

In April 2024, she posted Bryan lifting her at the Charleston Open, thanking him for traveling from Boston to support her win. A June 2024 reel showed them doing pilates together. In November 2024, Danielle shared a year-in-review post with Bryan, including tournament and candid moments, accentuating his supportive role.

How does Bryan support Danielle’s tennis success?

In April 2024, Danielle Collins captured the Charleston Open title with a decisive win over Daria Kasatkina. She finished 6–2, 6–1. In her victory speech she lit up with what she called her “big smile” and credited her partner. Bryan had flown in from Boston despite a punishing workweek, and their dog Quincy made the moment even more special.

Just weeks earlier, she had been forced to retire mid-match at the ATX Open because of a back injury. But Bryan’s constant encouragement during her recovery played a big role in helping her bounce back to claim both Miami and Charleston in the same month. At the French Open that May, Collins defeated fellow American Caroline Dolehide 6–3, 6–4. Later, she admitted that Bryan’s decision to adjust his work schedule to be by her side made her feel at home in Paris and eased the strain of nonstop travel.

Their partnership stretched beyond the sidelines too. On June 30, the day before Wimbledon began, Bryan joined Collins, Caroline Garcia, and Garcia’s fiancé for a lighthearted mixed doubles practice, which Collins happily called a “tennis date.” That spirit carried her through to the fourth round at Wimbledon, her best run there yet.

Bryan’s presence seems to be grounding her during high-pressure moments. Collins spoke openly about Bryan again in August on the Advantage Connors podcast. She praised his steady motivation as essential to her standout year. By November, when she chose to continue competing in 2025 despite health challenges linked to endometriosis, Bryan’s support proved just as critical. Together they looked ahead with optimism. Their bond carried them into another season that began with Collins reaching the third round at the Australian Open.