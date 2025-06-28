Who Is Danielle Collins, Playing at Wimbledon 2025? All You Need to Know About Her

Danielle Collins is currently gearing up to compete at the 2025 Wimbledon, with high hopes to perform well and maybe, etch her name in the history books with a maiden slam triumph. As the former top 10 is about to touch grass at the All England Club, perhaps it’s the best time to learn more about her tennis journey.

Known for her aggressive baseline gameplay and solid backhand, she once earned the title of a “lion”. How come? Her 2022 Australian Open quarterfinal opponent Alize Cornet, after losing to her, said, “She’s like a lion. Oh, my God, she impresses me a little bit because she’s like so intense, I’m intense too but I think she’s next-level intense. She’s hitting so hard.” Collins will be one of the many American women at Wimbledon looking to win it all. Let’s take a look at her overall career so far.

A look at her early life and career beginnings

American WTA pro Danielle Collins was born on 13 December 1993, in St. Petersburg, Florida She started playing tennis at the age of 3, mainly inspired by her father. He played recreationally and opted to coach her in her early years. Collins then kept her passion for tennis going during her college years. She ended up playing college tennis at the University of Virginia after transferring from the University of Florida after her freshman year. She went on to win the NCAA singles trophy twice, first in 2014 and then 2016.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Danielle Collins (USA) reacts after winning a point against Caroline Garcia (FRA) (not pictured) on day ten of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After turning pro in 2016, she managed to earn her first WTA match wins of her career as a wildcard at the 2018 Indian Wells. In her journey to the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 event, she also registered her maiden top 50 win after besting compatriot and the then No.15 Madison Keys.

Danielle Collins’ education

The American WTA pro graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in media and studies. It was the year 2016 before she eventually turned into a professional tennis player. But completing education didn’t really help her navigate the real world journey. “I graduated from one of the best schools in the country,” she said, as reported by WTA’s website in June 2025. According to her, “not every program prepares you to be the most financially savvy person. When I got out of school, I didn’t really know how everything worked – I still don’t.”

Danielle Collins’ medals, awards, and achievements

In her early years, Danielle Collins managed to catch attention with consistent performances as a youngster. In 2018, she earned her first WTA 125K win, in Newport Beach. In the final encounter, she defeated former Russian pro Sofya Zhuk. On the ITF level, Collins owns four singles titles.

In the year 2018, at the Miami Open, she became the first qualifier to enter the semifinal stage. Before her campaign ended following a loss to Jelena Ostapenko, she earned a huge victory, in the quarterfinal, over 7-time slam winner Venus Williams. During the 2019 season, she ended up amassing five Top 20 wins. Three of these came against No.13 Julia Goerges, No.19 Caroline Garcia and No.2 Angelique Kerber at the 2019 Australian Open. Collins captured the other two at the Italian Open against No.12 Caroline Wozniacki and the Wimbledon against No.12 Anastasija Sevastova.

Danielle Collins’ tennis records

As an experienced professional on the tour, Danielle Collins has won a total of four singles titles. Back in 2021, she won the Palermo Ladies Open after outperforming Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the final encounter. She then won a second-straight trophy at the Silicon Valley Classic. The American pro beat Australia’s Daria Kasatkina in ultimate clash.

Three years later, in 2024, she won the Miami Open after defeating 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The American then followed it up with a second-successive title. It came at the Charleston Open after she bested Daria Kasatkina in the summit clash. As of this writing, Collin’s won 280 singles matches out of the 445 she’s played across WTA tournaments.

But what about her ranking? Collins’ earliest breakthrough in the WTA singles rankings list came in January 2019. After a phenomenal campaign at the Australian Open, where she reached the semis, she earned the 23rd spot. It was her career-best ranking at that time. However, Collins further improved it going forward. During the 2022 Australian Open, Collins achieved her best campaign in a Grand Slam event, reaching the final before losing to former Aussie pro Ashleigh Barty. Despite the loss, the American gained a significant jump in the rankings, capturing the 7th position. To date, it remains her best ranking she’s ever earned on the tour. Currently, she’s ranked No.52.

Coming onto her slam journey, here’s an overview of her notable campaigns:

Australian Open: Final (2022)

Final (2022) French Open: Quarterfinal (2020)

Quarterfinal (2020) Wimbledon: Fourth Round (2024)

Fourth Round (2024) US Open: Fourth Round (2022)

Who are Danielle Collins’ parents?

Collins was born to Walter and Cathy Collins in a lower-middle-class family. Father Walter used to be a recreational tennis player who initially motivated his daughter to take up the racket sport. When it comes to his profession, he is involved in a landscaping business where he mows lawns and cuts down trees, on day-to-day basis. For the work, he even goes to Florida while managing to survive extreme heat conditions there. During childhood, Walter used to drive her around the city to accommodate best training facilities.

Alongside Walter, mother Cathy also played a key role in Collins’ tennis journey. She used to go with her as early as 4:30 am for practice sessions. On a previous instance, Collins recalled this phase and mentioned, “I wanted to go to practice so bad, I remember crying. And my dad got out of bed. He pulled himself out of bed, and he took me to practice and made sure I got my practice right before school.”

Who is Danielle Collins’ boyfriend?

Danielle Collins’ boyfriend is Bryan Kipp. She met him in a coffee shop in London during her Wimbledon campaign a while ago. Interestingly, Kipp had no idea about her tennis background during their first interaction. They began dating eventually and are currently in an active relationship.

Speaking more of Kipp, he has a degree in industrial engineering and operations research from Columbia University, back in 2011. Currently, he’s serving as the senior vice president of technology and licensing at a biotechnology company. It is called Revvity. Prior to his tenure in this firm, he began his career in finance before moving to biotech PerkinElmer. There, he worked mainly on strategy and integration.

Now what may surprise many people is the fact that Kipp’s been a former athlete as well, similar to his girlfriend Collins. While he was studying at the Colombia University, he also played for its Lions football team. Prior to that, between 2007 and 2011, he played as an offensive guard while studying on the New York City campus in the first three years at Colombia. Then he played as a defensive lineman, too, in his senior year.

Danielle Collins’ net worth

As of 2025, Danielle Collins’ estimated net worth is $7 million. It comprises of on-court and off court earnings. There’s no exact figure available on her sponsorships and endorsement deals as of this writing. But looking at her WTA profile, she’s made an impressive $9,736,105 million in prize money from her participation in WTA events.

Danielle Collins’ endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Collins was involved previously with popular shoemaker New Balance. She signed a deal with the brand back in 2021. Her contract expired earlier this season in January 2025. Since then, she’s been without a sponsor. While she did sign another apparel deal with Free People Movement (FP), back in May 2024, it lasted till the end of previous season itself.

According to several reports, Collins’ latest clothing and shoe sponsorship deal is with Alo Yoga. But no substantial information is available on this front yet.

Where is Danielle Collins from?

Danielle Collins hails from St. Petersburg, Florida, United States.

Who is Danielle Collins’ coach in 2025?

Danielle Collins’ current coach is Romania’s Fanni Varga. The American star has recently admired Varga’s impact on her stable performance in few of the events in 2025. For example, she reached the quarterfinal in Charleston and then entered the semis in Strasbourg.

Showering praise on Varga, Collins previously said, “I feel like my coach, too, has been such a calming presence and that’s a huge game-changer, helping me on the mental side, and just being so encouraging. And also being held accountable when I need to be held accountable. It’s been so great working with my new coach, I’m just loving her calming presence and her energy, it’s just fantastic.”

As of now, Collins’ full focus is on the Wimbledon. At the grass major, the former World No.7 hasn’t really found much success. Her best campaign includes reaching the fourth round. It came last season when she beat Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. Unfortunately, she lost in the next battle against eventual champion, Czechia’s Barbora Krejčíková. American fans will hope to see Collins make a lasting impact this time at the All England Club.

Serena Williams was the last American player to win the Wimbledon title, in 2016. Will Collins end the near-decade long wait in 2025? Only time will tell. She’s set to kick off her campaign against Colombia’s Camila Osorio on July 1.