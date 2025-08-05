Who Is Emma Raducanu’s New Coach at the US Open? All About Rafael Nadal’s Former Coach Francisco Roig

Just when it seemed Emma Raducanu’s coaching woes were over, the 22-year-old just revealed a massive shift. After her breakout year in 2021, where she clinched her first and only slam, the US Open, the Brit hasn’t reached a final yet. Let alone winning a second career trophy. In these four years, much of the attention has been on her coach selection. Four years and seven different guides is an unusual pattern. Earlier this season, Raducanu brought in a familiar face in Mark Petchey, who, surprisingly, took Raducanu under his wing despite being a commentator.

Thanks to his tutelage, she managed to reach her first quarterfinal of an event in 2025, in Miami. On grass, too, she impressed with another QF run before earning the best campaign yet this season. Last month at the Citi Open, Raducanu reached the semis. In short, she seemed to have found her rhythm with Petchey, though they both knew that Petchey’s capacity to coach Emma wasn’t for the long haul. She was still on the hunt for a permanent coach. But in a recent development, the British No.1 has roped in tennis GOAT and 22-time slam king Rafael Nadal‘s former trainer is set to join her for the remainder of the 2025 season though Petchey will still look to extend his support to Raducanu as an analyst.

Who is Emma Raducanu’s new coach, Francisco Roig?

Emma Raducanu’s new coach for the 2025 season is Francisco “Francis” Roig who was previously in Nadal’s camp. The 57-year-old Barcelona native worked with the Spaniard for nearly two decades (18 years to be precise from 2005 to 2022). Technically, he was the Number 2 coach for Nadal after his uncle and main coach, Toni Nadal. Roig’s most recent stint was with Italian ATP star Matteo Berrettini. Their partnership lasted from 2022 to 2023.

Why did she appoint Francisco Roig?

For the uninitiated, Petchey (who was Andy Murray’s coach in the past) has previously worked with Raducanu. He was on her team when she won the US Open back in 2021. But then he drifted away before agreeing to reunite earlier this year. Raducanu wanted someone who could stay with her for most of the events moving forward, according to renowned journalist Matthew Lambwell. Seems like she may have hired the “best coach in the world” in Roig.

Francisco Roig’s coaching philosophy and achievements

In her career so far, Emma Raducanu‘s shown one consistent attribute while working with multiple coaches. She’s always excited to learn new tactics and stroke-making skills. And guess what? Francisco Roig might just be the right person for her. Nadal’s biographer Christopher Clarey previously admired Roig, saying he’s “an excellent swing doctor, adept at fixing glitches in strokes.” In other words, he may improve the Brit’s accuracy in landing perfect shots on the court to get better against her rivals.

via Imago

In his book on Nadal, titled The Master, Clarey also mentioned Roig’s best quality which is to observe a player thoroughly. That’s how he comes up with the most effective strategies to succeed on the biggest stages. Clarey quoted ex-Spanish pro Feliciano Lopez’s words, who said, “Technically I think he’s the best coach in the world,” as reported by The Telegraph on August 4.

Lopez elaborated, “He doesn’t use that much video analysis, but he sees things that the rest of the coaches don’t see. He’s able to see things in Rafa’s forehand or movement that no other guys would notice, and it allowed them to be very specific and precise.” Perhaps that’s the reason Nadal won 22 slams with Roig on his team throughout the span of 18 years. One can say he offered a second voice, apart from Toni, “on tactics and technique for nearly 20 years, helping him in particular with his volleys and slice backhand.”

What’s next for Emma Raducanu under Francisco Roig?

Under Francisco Roig, Emma Raducanu will play her first WTA event (August 7-August 18) in Cincinnati this week. She would look to improve her past record at this WTA 1000 event. In her only campaign three years ago, she couldn’t move past the fourth round (R16) after losing to America’s Jessica Pegula.

But the biggest litmus test for this player-coach partnership will be the US Open. A tournament that Raducanu won, but one that has since then been left to dust. Roig will look to prepare her to assume a stellar form at Flushing Meadows. After the 2021 edition, her campaigns in 2022 and 2024 were short-lived. She was ousted in the first round without leaving any solid impression.

Since Roig is expected to stay in her camp till the end of 2025 season, he may also travel with her for the Guadalajara Open (September 8-September 14), Korea Open (September 15-September 21), and China Open (September 24-October 5). And that’s if Raducanu chooses to play these tournaments without any injury constraints. Not to mention other crucial campaigns at the Wuhan Open (October 6-October 12) and Ningbo Open (October 13-October 19).

If Raducanu breaks into the top 8, she may also have a shot at competing in Riyadh at the WTA Finals in November. In the live race to the season-end finale, she's currently in the 25th spot.