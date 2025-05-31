Who Is Frances Tiafoe’s Twin Brother? All You Need to Know About Hailey Baptiste’s Coach

Hailey Baptiste’s journey in professional tennis has been nothing short of inspiring, and behind her rising success is a quiet but powerful force, Franklin Tiafoe. “He’s like my best friend, my brother, so he’s sometimes used as a punching bag. But he definitely keeps my head level,” Baptiste said during a Tennis Channel interview after her Charleston Open win against Aussie Olivia Gadecki. Since turning pro in 2017, she’s credited Franklin, twin brother of Frances Tiafoe, as her “big brother,” even during WTA tours. But who is Franklin Tiafoe, the surprising motivator and skilled racket wielder behind Baptiste’s incredible ascent? Here’s what we know.

Franklin Tiafoe’s progression in tennis is attributable to his strong internal drive, love of the game, and a determined effort to surpass the achievements of his well-known fraternal twin, Frances Tiafoe. Growing up in Hyattsville, Maryland, both brothers shared a deep-rooted connection to tennis, nurtured at ‘Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC)’, where their father worked as a maintenance man. While Frances’ origin story, sleeping in a storage room at the tennis center as a toddler, has become part of tennis folklore, what’s often overlooked is that Franklin was right there beside him every step of the way.

Franklin’s journey, however, took a different route from his brother though. Although both boys picked up a racket early, the spotlight quickly shifted to Frances. “My brother excelled, he did very well,” Franklin once reflected. “And there wasn’t that many resources going around, so I wasn’t playing too many tournaments.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Frances was competing in elite junior events globally, Franklin, on the other hand, focused closer to home, playing varsity tennis at DeMatha Catholic High School’ and later serving as a team captain, as their proud mother, Alphina Kamara, lovingly highlighted.

After high school, Franklin leaned into coaching. He worked with the “Washington Tennis and Education Foundation” and took on a role at Morgan State University, a historically black college in Maryland.

via Imago Image credit: Hailey Baptiste Instagram

His coaching trajectory demonstrated ongoing development; subsequently, he returned to Florida toward the end of last year to provide assistance to Hailey Baptiste, a fellow JTCC graduate, with her off-season conditioning. Alongside Eric Hechtman, Baptiste’s other coach and a former guide to the iconic Venus Williams, Franklin has emerged as a steadying presence in her camp.

But Franklin’s role as a coach isn’t new, though! Long before guiding Baptiste, he was often the sole traveling companion to Frances during his early years on ‘ATP Challenger Tour’. Franklin recalled one of the most memorable milestones: when Frances broke into the ATP Top 100 after beating Mackenzie McDonald at a 2016 Challenger event in Stockton, California. He may not have been on court, but certainly Franklin’s support was instrumental in those formative moments.

Even after his recent win at Roland Garros, Frances, who also became a significant part in the rise of Baptiste, took a moment to honor both Franklin and Baptiste. “I just love seeing that guy happy, you know. He’s twin brother. It’s amazing you know the kind of things he’s been through, and to be able to do something that actually means a lot to him. It’s not just bigger than that, you know.”

Frances also expressed pride in Baptiste’s ongoing success and the role Franklin has played in her rise in the WTA rankings. “It’s incredible to see what she’s doing, incredible to see what you know Hailey believing in it, winning matches and having Franklin there, and then me be a part there at times and you know her asking for advice.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, Franklin may have played a supporting role in Frances’ journey, but the spotlight now shines on him differently, as a mentor and motivator helping guide Hailey Baptiste’s promising tennis career. And fittingly, the greatest inspiration behind Baptiste’s rise? Frances Tiafoe himself.

Baptiste calls Frances Tiafoe a huge inspiration to her

Hailey Baptiste has consistently demonstrated deep admiration for Frances Tiafoe, and their relationship has grown stronger with each passing year. One touching example came during last year’s US Open, when the American ace reached the SF before falling in a hard-fought 5-set battle to fellow American Taylor Fritz. Baptiste sent him a simple message of encouragement: “Tough one, good week.” But what resonated with her was his response. “He didn’t say anything about the match. He just said, ‘You can do it too,” Baptiste told WTA Insider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her admiration for Frances goes beyond tennis as well. It’s rooted in a lifetime of shared memories and genuine respect. “He’s always a huge inspiration to me, and he’s like a brother to me. We went to school together when I was in fourth grade. I’d be with him all day and hang out with him every weekend, and we’re still close to this day. Same with his brother and his parents; they’re basically my family.”

And now, Baptiste prepares to face Spanish talent Jessica Bouzas Maneiro today on Court 14. She steps in with the unwavering support of both Tiafoe brothers with her. Could that powerful foundation guide her to a 4th-round appearance on the Parisian clay? What are your predictions?