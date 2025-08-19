Who Is Jessica Pegula’s Sister? All About Kelly Pegula

Born on February 24, 1994, in Buffalo, New York, Jessica Pegula’s story is living proof that persistence rewrites destiny. The daughter of billionaire Terrence Pegula and businesswoman Kim Pegula, she chose not to rest on privilege but to fight her way to the top courts of tennis. From breaking into the world’s top-3 in singles to seizing the No. 1 spot in doubles, Jessica has stacked up prestigious titles and thrilling Grand Slam runs, earning her place as one of the fiercest competitors of her era.

Well, we know enough about her and her achievements, but what about her siblings? The business power couple has two sons, Michael and Matthew, and two daughters, Laura and Kelly. It should also be noted that they have three pets. Today, however, we are going to focus on her sister and her family. Let’s take a closer look.

Kelly Pegula is Jessica Pegula’s Younger Sister

So, who is Jessica’s sister? It’s none other than Kelly Pegula, a rising fashion designer and emerging voice in the music world. She is the third child of Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula. Completing her high school studies at 16, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational and Professional Communication Science from Pennsylvania State University in 2020.

As of August, we know that Kelly resided with her parents in West Palm Beach, Florida. While Jessica Pegula dominates the Tennis courts, Kelly Pegula is known for her fashion design skills as well as her romantic status. Let’s have a look at her professional status.

She Has Carved Her Path in Fashion Design

So, where does she work? Kelly Pegula is the founder and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, a dynamic sports and lifestyle company shaping her unique footprint in the industry. Beyond her sports venture, she co-owns Healthy Scratch, a modern restaurant in the LECOM Harborcenter, alongside her sister Jessica. She has also stepped into the beauty world with her skincare line, Ready 24. As of March 2025, her net worth is estimated between $2–3 million, a testament to her growing success as a young entrepreneur.

Apart from her professional achievements, Kelly keeps her personal life hidden. What about her romantic status? She is romantically linked to American football player Jason Croon. Well, she shares a very close relationship with her sister, Jessica Pegula. In addition to that, she helped save the life of her mother.

Kelly Pegula Helped Save Her Mother’s Life in 2022

Back in 2022, their mother, Kim Pegula, faced a serious health scare that landed her in the ICU. While reports confirmed the situation, the American tennis star chose to keep the details private, guarding her family’s struggle from the public eye. Talking to the media, Jussica stated, “In June 2022, I had just flown back to Florida from the French Open. I made the quarterfinals in singles and the finals in doubles. It was an amazing two weeks full of a lot of positives, including cracking the Top 10 in the world. A few days after I got home, I got a call around midnight (on my mom’s birthday) from my sister Kelly, who was staying at my parents’ house.”

She further added, “Something was wrong with our mom, and she was headed to the hospital in an ambulance. My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest, and she was unresponsive for quite a while. My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.”

It was an incredibly difficult time for the family, as they came dangerously close to losing their beloved mother. After receiving CPR and emergency treatment from paramedics, she was rushed to the hospital, where she remained for two long weeks. Her entire family stayed by her side throughout. “After a long two weeks, she was in a good set-up to start her recovery which we knew would take a very, very long time.”

Jessica later revealed that three of her closest friends, all doctors, told her it was nothing short of a miracle that their mother had survived. Without Kelly’s quick thinking and presence of mind, the family could have faced an unimaginable loss, but all’s well that ends well. For now, Kelly is having the time of her life expanding their business, and we might see her around her sister more. You might even catch them if you visit their restaurant!