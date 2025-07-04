Who Is Laura Siegemund’s Boyfriend-Coach Antonio Zucca? Meet the Man Backing Her Rise

Laura Siegemund (full name Laura Natalie Siegemund), is a German WTA player competing at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships. The World No.79 has been making headlines at the grass major this week. Born in 1998 and hailing from Filderstadt, she’s already entered the third round at the All England Club this season. Apart from her on-court efforts, she’s also been backed by one important person who also happens to be her partner and trainer. Ahead of an anticipated clash with 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, it’s perhaps the best time to know more about Siegemund’s boyfriend who’s “always by my side” as she previously confessed.

Who is Laura Siegemund’s coach, Antonio Zucca?

Antonio Zucca is Laura Siegemund’s boyfriend and also her coach. Born in April 1992, he’s a former Italian tennis pro who’s previously played against the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and World No.3 Alexander Zverev. His career-best ranking was 1,066 that he accomplished in the year 2016. Zucca joined Siegemund’s coaching team back in 2018. Additionally, he was also a part-time coach at the Tennis Club Porto.

What is Antonio Zucca’s weight/height and age?

Here are the details on Antonio Zucca’s height, weight, and age:

Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 1.68 meters.

Age: 33 years as of July 2025.

Weight: Unknown

How did Laura Siegemund and Antonio Zucca meet?

Laura Siegemund and Antonio Zucca met in early 2018, and since then, they have been together. In the latter half of 2019, they made their relationship public with a social media post. Siegemund posted a picture of ASB Classic’s after party, posing with Zucca. She simply wrote, “My man”. Hours later, Zucca also revealed a sweet message for her saying, “I know that you don’t like this kind of things, but maybe you can do an exception for today! To the girl who changed my life I wish a happy New Year full of health and success ❤️???? #2019″ On another instance, Siegemund shared a picture where the two were enjoying a “Night out ❤️✨💏”.

Earlier this year, during the Australian Open, Siegemund expressed her honest feelings on Zucca’s immense hard work behind the scenes. After she pulled off a huge upset over 2024 Paris Olympics champion Qinwen Zheng at the John Cain Arena, with a score line of 7-6(3), 6-3 in the second round, the German WTA pro couldn’t resist making a heartfelt confession.

“First of all, I love him very much,” she said, as reported by Tennis Channel back in January 2025. “The best part is we’re spending our life together on tour. It’s very hard if your boyfriend or husband is not traveling with you. We’re sharing all the great and terrible moments together, and that’s the best part.” Weighing on Zucca’s significance in her life, she concluded, “He’s always by my side, which I really appreciate very much.”

What does Antonio Zucca do for a living?

Since 2018, Antonio Zucca has remained a full-time coach of his partner Laura Siegemund. Other than that, there’s no additional information available regarding his professional commitments in other fields.

As for his girlfriend and German tennis star Siegemund, she’s set to play her third round match soon at the Wimbledon. On Friday, the World No.79 will be up against American star Madison Keys. Interestingly, their H2H tally is leveled at 1-1 at the moment. But Siegemund might have an edge over Keys in this battle.

Back in 2016, when the two first met, it was during Wimbledon. And guess what? It was the third round, similar to their upcoming match. And the result? Siegemund eventually emerged victorious in that clash on grass with a score line of 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. Well, that encounter is nearly a decade old now, but the German would like to take inspiration from it this time. So far, her best run at the All England Club was reaching the second round (2019 and 2024). But she’s already improved this year.

