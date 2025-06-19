Who Is Madison Keys’s Husband? Everything To Know About The Man Behind Her Success

Behind every successful man, they say, there’s a woman. But behind Madison Keys’ stunning rise, there’s a man who’s quietly stood by her through the highs and lows: her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo. In Melbourne, Keys played like a woman on a mission. She stormed through the draw, took down Iga Swiatek in a nail-biting semifinal, and then outclassed World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final to finally clutch her long-awaited Grand Slam title. But no tennis triumph is ever a solo act. Behind the scenes was her close-knit team, and right at the heart of it was Fratangelo. So, who is the man cheering her on from the sidelines? Let’s dive in!

Who Is Madison Keys’s Husband? Everything We Know About Bjorn Fratangelo

Named after the legendary Bjorn Borg, who was his father’s tennis idol, Bjorn Fratangelo was seemingly destined for the sport from the very beginning. Born on July 19, 1993, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he grew up with a racket in hand and big dreams in mind. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Plum until the 8th grade, before relocating to Naples, Florida, to pursue serious tennis training. While he studied online through Barron Collier High School, his heart never really left Pittsburgh, which he still proudly calls home.

What is Bjorn Fratangelo’s height and age?

Madison Keys’ husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, is 1.83 meters (6 feet) tall and is 31 years old as of 2025.

When did Madison Keys meet Bjorn Fratangelo?

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo’s love story began with friendship. The two first crossed paths at a training facility in Boca Raton, Florida, as part of the same close-knit group of tennis friends. Their bond grew gradually and organically. Eventually, both made the move to Orlando, where fate had them living in the same apartment complex. From there, romance wasn’t far behind.

They officially started dating in 2017, and over the years, their connection only deepened. In March 2023, after six years together, Fratangelo decided it was time to take the next step. Keys still lights up when she talks about the moment he proposed. “He actually did it at home,” she recalled. “The day I got back from Dubai, so I wasn’t expecting it at all. I was just sitting on the couch, and he was like, ‘Hey, I have your birthday present.’ He handed me something and then got down on one knee. Just sitting on the couch—so now we have to keep the couch forever.” The couple tied the knot the next year, in November 2024.

What does Bjorn Fratangelo do for a living?

Bjorn Frantangelo (Instagram// @bjornfrat)

Long before becoming Madison Keys’ biggest supporter and coach, Fratangelo was a promising young tennis player himself. He picked up a racket at the age of three and never looked back. In 2011, he made headlines by winning the Roland Garros boys’ singles title, beating none other than future Grand Slam winner Dominic Thiem. Fratangelo turned pro in 2012 and climbed to a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 99 in 2016. He competed in the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments, collecting four Challenger titles and eight ITF Futures trophies along the way. But by 2023, a series of nagging foot injuries made it harder for him to stay on the tour. He played his final ATP-level match in Washington in August that year and quietly stepped away from the game. That same summer, Madison Keys returned home from a disappointing second-round exit at Roland Garros and asked her then-fiancé for help with her game. Fratangelo hesitated at first as coaching a partner is never simple, but eventually agreed. That decision turned out to be a turning point for both of them as it began the rapid rise of the 30-year-old WTA star.

Who are Bjorn Fratangelo’s Parents?

Bjorn Fratangelo was born to Mario and Pamela Fratangelo, who have supported his tennis journey from the very beginning.

What is Bjorn Fratangelo’s Net Worth?

As of January 2025, Fratangelo's estimated net worth stands at around $1.5 million. On the other hand, his wife, Madison Keys, has built an impressive career of her own, with an estimated net worth of $8 million.








