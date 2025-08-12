Who Is Magda Linette’s Coach? All You Need to Know About the Retired WTA Legend

When it comes to Polish tennis stars of the current generation, the names of Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz come to mind first. Such has been their domination of late, especially Swiatek’s. While her Grand Slam success is among the best of the current crop of players, there are also many other Polish stars knocking on the door of success. One among them is Magda Linette, who has consistently made her way into the top 50 of the WTA rankings. But do you know about the woman behind her rise?

Linette had a difficult last season, having struggled for the majority of the year. In comes her compatriot, Agnieszka Radwanska, the former World Number 2. The two discussed their potential collaboration, and it was a match! Radwanska and Linette decided to work together for the 2025 season, with Radwanska working as Linette’s assistant coach and consultant. Meanwhile, Mark Gellard continues to remain her head coach.

The 33-year-old Linette was absolutely thrilled to work with Radwanska, who was a legend in herself. “Somebody pinch me, @ARadwanska just joined my team,” announced Linette on social media, as she began her partnership with Radwanska. The former World Number 2 has a plethora of experience on the court, having gone on to win 20 titles during her illustrious career and achieved many firsts for her country, including becoming the first Polish woman to win a WTA title and reach a major final.

Additionally, Radwanska is a very intelligent tennis player known for her high IQ play and ability to outwit her opponents. These traits have been instrumental in guiding Linette, who achieved some impressive results this year under Radwanska.

Earlier this season, Linette reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Nottingham Open. With a consistent run across other tournaments, the Pole has stayed inside the top 50 of the WTA rankings (currently ranked 40). Moreover, she even defeated Coco Gauff in Miami, an impressive result given that the American star has been in top form this year. Despite achieving such impressive results, Linette has always kept her feet grounded. This can be seen from the fact that Linette had a humble introduction with her to-be coach Radwanska last year.

How did Agnieszka Radwanska join Magda Linette’s team?

Despite being among the top tennis stars in her country, Linette wasn’t very familiar with the idea of her compatriot and legend Radwanska coaching her. It was only until her head coach, Gellard, floated the idea of Radwanska joining her team as an assistant coach, especially after the departure of Linette’s second coach, Iain Hughes, earlier last season.

Talking about how the partnership began, Linette said, “Honestly, it was a surprise for me. I was very hesitant to ask because I didn’t think at all that Agnieszka would want to come back to the tour, to travel and that she would want to help me. I was incredibly touched… For now, it’s supposed to be eight, ten weeks of working together. Until the end of winter. I’m absolutely delighted and very happy. I can’t wait for the preparations.”

The two got things going right from the off-season last year, and the results are showing off this year. Linette is currently in Cincinnati, where she will face Jessica Pegula in the round of 32 clash in the Cincinnati Open later today. With Radwanska by her side, it will be interesting to see how the Pole can finish off her season.