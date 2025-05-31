Who Is Marie Bouzková; Playing at the French Open 2025 Against Coco Gauff? Everything You Need to Know About Her

Marie Bouzková, a rising force in the tennis world, is set to compete in the third round of the 2025 French Open. Known for her strategic baseline play, excellent court coverage, and tactical endurance, Bouzková has steadily climbed the WTA rankings with consistent performances on both singles and doubles circuits. Her matchup against second-seeded Coco Gauff at Roland Garros marks one of her most high-profile encounters in recent memory. If we take a look at her record this season, she has already reached two quarterfinals this season (Brisbane International and Copa Colsanitas). On the other hand, Gauff entered this tournament following two consecutive final appearances in Madrid and Rome. Who’ll win this epic duel? Time will tell! But let’s first take our time to learn more about this 26-year-old Czech.

A Look at Her Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on July 21, 1998, in Prague, Czech Republic. Marie Bouzková started playing tennis at the age of four. Her tennis journey began at her family’s club. At the age of nine, she moved to Florida to train at Evert Tennis Academy. Speaking about this period in her life, she once said, “When I was nine or 10, we came to the States to see how I am compared to the other kids from around the world. At the age of 10, she started training at the Bollettieri Academy. Bouzková turned professional in 2013 and made her WTA breakthrough at the 2019 Rogers Cup, where she defeated Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep en route to the semifinals. Since then, she has emerged as a dependable performer on both hard and clay surfaces.

How Many Grand Slam Titles Does Marie Bouzková Have?

As of 2025, Marie Bouzková has not won a Grand Slam title in singles. Her best singles performance came at Wimbledon 2022, where she reached the quarterfinals. In doubles, she reached the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 and quarterfinals at both the French Open (2023) and US Open (2021), establishing her presence in Grand Slam tournaments.

Interesting Fact: In the juniors, she won the 2014 US Open girls’ singles titles, defeating Anhelina Kalinina in the final. Bouzkova had also reached the top spot in the ITF junior rankings as a junior.

Marie Bouzková’s WTA Rankings and Career High

Marie Bouzkova is currently ranked 47th in the world. She reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of number 24 on 12 December 2024 and a doubles ranking of number 15 in May 2024. Her current doubles ranking is 75.

Marie Bouzkova’s Stats and Performance Overview

Plays: Right-handed (two-handed backhand).

Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in).

Turned Pro: 2013.

Career Prize Money: $5,599,704 (in 2025 it’s $328,511).

2025 Season Record: 13–11 (singles), 2-5 (doubles) as per the WTA’s official website.

Career Win-Loss Record: 369–222 (singles), 104-69 (doubles).

Marie Bouzková’s Medals, Awards, and Achievements

Notable Victories:

Reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022.

Won her maiden WTA title at the 2022 Prague Open.

Semifinalist at the 2019 Rogers Cup (defeated the likes of Sloane Stephens, Jelena Ostapenko, and Simona Halep before falling down to Serena Williams in three sets.)

She won her maiden WTA Tour doubles title partnering with her compatriot Lucie Hradecka at the 2021 Birmingham Classic.

Key doubles partner in the Team Czech Republic’s Billie Jean King Cup runs.

Team Competitions:

Represented the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup.

A consistent performer in WTA 1000 and 500-level doubles events.

Marie Bouzkova Tennis Records

Grand Slam Best Performances:

Wimbledon: Quarterfinals (2022).

US Open: Third Round (2023).

French Open: Third Round (2024, 2025).

Australian Open: Second Round (2022).

WTA Titles:

Singles: 1 (Prague Open 2022).

Doubles: 5 titles.

ITF Titles:

Singles: 12.

Doubles: 3.

What is Marie Bouzková’s Relationship Status?

As of 2025, Marie Bouzková has not publicly disclosed details about her romantic life. She remains private about her personal relationships, focusing primarily on her tennis career and professional development.

Who else is there is in her family?

Marie Bouzkova was raised in a tennis-loving family. Her father, Milan, was a former tennis coach, and her mother, Kveta, was a former tennis player. She has a younger brother, Benjamin Milan, who also plays tennis. Other than Williams and Nadal, she has grown up idolizing Martina Hingis and Roger Federer.

Marie Bouzková’s Net Worth

Marie Bouzková’s estimated net worth as of 2025 is approximately $5 million. This includes her career earnings from tournaments, appearance fees, sponsorship deals, and entrepreneurial ventures such as her own sportswear line. Some of her sponsors include Nike, Wilson, Rolex, Head & Shoulders, and Red Bull. She also has a clothing line called MB Collection, which features sportswear and accessories inspired by her style and personality.

Where is Marie Bouzkova From?

Marie Bouzková hails from Prague, Czech Republic. Though she represents the Czech Republic internationally, she has spent much of her developmental and professional training time in Bradenton, Florida, having moved to the state when she was just 10.

Who is Marie Bouzkova’s Present Coach?

As of 2025, Marie Bouzková is coached by Conchita Martínez, a former Wimbledon champion and seasoned tennis mentor. Under Martínez’s guidance, Bouzková has honed her tactical gameplay and improved her performance in Grand Slam events. Talking about Bouzkova, Martinez once said, “I love her because she is a very feisty and competitive player. She has much to continue growing and improving as a tennis player. She is very professional and is focused on her work 100%,”

What is Marie Bouzková’s Playing Style?

Marie Bouzkova is an aggressive baseliner who excels with her groundstrokes and court coverage. She is also versatile, performing well in both singles and doubles formats, and has been praised for her mental toughness during matches.

What languages does Bouzkova speak?

Marie Bouzkova speaks Czech, English, and Spanish fluently, and some German. Her multilingual skills reflect her diverse experiences on the international tennis circuit.

