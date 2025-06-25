Who Is Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend? All You Need to Know About Her Dating Life

Naomi Osaka’s rise in 2019 wasn’t just about Grand Slam glory; it also marked the beginning of a love story. As she lit up Melbourne with her Australian Open triumph, rapper Cordae entered the picture, first as a curious fan, then as her significant other. A lyrical powerhouse with a poetic soul, Cordae and Osaka dated for 6 years. Curious to know who Cordae is?

What is Naomi Osaka’s current relationship status?

To start, Osaka and Cordae’s relationship story began in 2019, unfolding with private charm and public moments, from courtside cheers to Met Gala glitz. That same year, Osaka playfully posted a clip of them hanging out, writing, “Can’t take this guy anywhereeeee lol.” That relationship ended in January, and Naomi is on the full-fledged grass court tour.

Who is Naomi Osaka’s ex-boyfriend, Cordae?

Amari Dunston, professionally known as Cordae, was born on August 26, 1997, and quickly rose to prominence as a ‘Grammy-nominated rapper’. He gained acclaim through powerful remixes like “My Name Is” and ““Bad Idea.” In 2019, he entered Naomi Osaka’s world of tennis, surprising fans, as he hadn’t followed the sport closely before her.

When did Naomi Osaka & Cordae split?

In September 2023, the 4-time Grand Slam winner quietly sparked speculation about trouble in paradise with Cordae. Fans noticed a telling move as she deleted all photos of him from her social media.

Still, behind the scenes, the foundation of their relationship grounded in mutual respect. In a candid interview, the Japanese star reflected, “We built a really good foundation. I don’t know if it’s because he’s just an easygoing guy, but I think we just respect each other’s opinions.”

However, it wasn’t until January 6, 2025, that the WTA tennis ace finally broke her silence. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.” With grace and poise, Osaka concluded the chapter, celebrating her growth, peace, and the unbreakable bond with her daughter.

Do Naomi Osaka & Cordae have kids together?

Yes! Naomi Osaka and Cordae share a beautiful daughter, Shai, born in July 2023. Her arrival marked a life-altering shift for the former top seed, who openly embraced the transformative power of motherhood. Osaka described the experience as both humbling and empowering, with Shai quickly becoming the center of her world.

Even after confirming their split in January 2025, Osaka and Cordae continue to show an unwavering commitment as co-parents. Most importantly, she called Shai “my biggest blessing,” a sentiment that perfectly captures her journey of growth and gratitude.

In a heartfelt moment after her victory in Brisbane last year, Osaka reflected, “Yeah, I mean, it’s a big change overnight, I would say. For me, I love it a lot because, I don’t know, in a way I would say she’s helped me grow up so much so quickly.” And just like that, the champion on court is learning to win at life too.

During a 2023 interview on ESPN, Naomi revealed details about her baby. The Japanese even shared the name of her daughter, which is ‘Shai’. Further, Osaka added, “Shai means God’s gift and I think that’s why I wanted her to feel like she was a gift to me and her dad [rapper Cordae]. She’s spreading a lot of joy already, so it’s very exciting,”

What Is Naomi Osaka’s dating history?

Naomi Osaka began dating Cordae in 2019, and the duo kept their romance tightly under wraps for nearly a year. Their first public appearance came courtside at a Clippers game, but the love story had already been unfolding behind the scenes. “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae once revealed, offering a glimpse into their grounded, private connection. Over time, the American’s admiration spilled into his music, where he sweetly declared on “More Life,” “My girl a tennis star,” and later added on “Dream In Color,” “My girl would forfeit a tennis match to meet my grandmama / Man, she truly a keeper.”

Interestingly, Cordae didn’t even know Osaka was a tennis star when they first met. On ‘Hot 97’s Ebro’ in the Morning, he admitted, “I know Serena Williams. When you think about tennis, I just know Serena Williams.” His unfamiliarity with her didn’t hinder his affection for the rising tennis star; their romance was a captivating fusion of hip-hop beats and court prowess.

Now, after suffering a tough loss at the hands of Emma Navarro yesterday, the former top-ranked ace Naomi Osaka will set her sights on a deep Wimbledon run. However, the big question remains: can she finally fulfill her destiny and capture a Grand Slam title beyond the hard courts?