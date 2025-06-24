Who Is Naomi Osaka’s Sister, Mari? Everything to Know About Ex-Pro Sibling

Naomi Osaka’s journey has the rhythm of a legend in motion, bursting onto the pro scene in 2013, claiming her place in history as the 1st Japanese GS winner at the 2018 US Open by defeating the iconic Serena Williams. With 4 majors and a top rank crown in 2019, she lit the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo 2020 and hearts worldwide. After maternity leave, she stormed back in 2024 with a title at Saint-Malo this year, and her grass-court run signals fire ahead at Bad Homburg. But Naomi’s not the only Osaka with tennis roots; her elder sister, Mari Osaka, once walked the same courts before quietly hanging up her racquet. Intrigued? You should be.

Meet Mari Osaka: Naomi Osaka’s elder sister and former tennis pro

Mari Osaka, the 29-year-old elder sister of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, carved her path on the court long before the world knew the younger sibling’s name. Born in Japan and raised in the US, Mari began swinging a racquet at age 3, inspiring Naomi to follow suit. While her career didn’t mirror Naomi’s meteoric rise, Mari held her own in the tennis world, achieving a career-high WTA singles ranking of 280th in 2018 and competing mainly on the ITF circuit.

Though now a 29-year-old who never captured a career title, she did make it to four ITF finals, with her last appearance coming in October 2018 in Florence, where she fell to Bianca Andreescu in a tight 3-set battle, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6. One of the most memorable moments in her journey came in March 2019, when she and the former top seed competed in the same tournament for the 1st time at the Miami Open. But that shared spotlight was fleeting, as her time playing side by side on the big stage was short-lived.

via Imago Miami Open Mari Osaka of Japan returns a shot to Whitney Osuigwe of the United States during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS Miami Gardens FL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1287391 DAVIDxSANTIAGOx krtphotoslive856953

In March 2021, at just 24 years old, Mari announced her retirement from professional tennis, citing persistent injuries and lack of passion. “I am retired from playing tennis. It was a journey which I didn’t enjoy ultimately but I’m grateful for all the memories and support I’ve gained and received over the years from the sport,” she shared. Though her chapter on the court has closed, Mari’s legacy lives on as the first Osaka to inspire a GS champion and still Naomi’s biggest fan.

Growing up Osaka: From Japan to the U.S.

Naomi and Mari Osaka, daughters of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, embarked on a multicultural journey beginning in Osaka. In 2000, the entire family moved to Long Island when Naomi was just 3, embracing Haitian Creole at home and Japanese values in spirit. With a racket in hand and their father as coach, the sisters trained on public courts, drawing early inspiration from the Williams sisters’ rise.

By the age of 8, Naomi’s family settled in Florida’s tennis hotbed, enrolling at elite academies like ‘ProWorld’ and ‘Harold Solomon.’ This vibrant upbringing, where Japanese discipline met Caribbean fire, forged two warriors. Naomi Osaka is currently in California, and her sister Mari lives in Florida. Naomi’s skyrocket to stardom and Mari’s own journey weren’t just about talent; they were built on roots, sacrifice, and a shared family flame.

From teammates to creative partners: Naomi and Mari Osaka’s bond today

Naomi Osaka’s sister, Mari Osaka, is a Japanese fashion designer who has seamlessly transitioned from the professional tennis courts to creative studios, continuing to play a pivotal role in Naomi’s life, not as a competitor anymore, but as a trusted collaborator. From doubles partners to creative allies, the Osaka sisters now walk a new path, woven with design, vision, and deep-rooted love. Their sibling bond has evolved into a partnership where Mari helps shape Naomi’s public image and personal expression through sports fashion.

Mari’s fingerprints are all over Naomi’s most iconic style moments, from custom self-designed COVID-19 masks for UNICEF to crafting Naomi’s striking look on the cover of GQ Japan’s June 2020 edition. Their creative chemistry is real and raw. “My sister’s a driving force for me,” Naomi told Nike, crediting her sister for encouraging her to explore her desire in tennis on her terms. “When I was little, Mari would beat me every day, and I feel like that shaped my competitiveness a lot. It just made me really want to win all my matches,” she later added.

How many siblings does Naomi Osaka have? Who is older, Naomi or Mari Osaka?

Mari Osaka, the elder one, born on April 3, 1996, is Naomi Osaka’s only sibling, her closest confidante, creative partner, and lifelong teammate. Just a year and a half older, the former tennis pro has walked every step of life’s journey alongside Naomi, from tennis courts to fashion shoots. Their unbreakable sisterhood, forged in fire and dreams both on and off the court, remains Naomi’s anchor off the court, proving that greatness often begins with a bond built at home.

On the court, with her 1st grass-court win of the season locked in, Naomi Osaka now eyes a familiar foe, 5th seed Emma Navarro, the same rival who ended her Wimbledon run last year. With sister Mari standing strong beside her as a pillar of support, is a fiery comeback in the making at Bad Homburg?