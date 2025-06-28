Who Is Sofia Kenin, Playing at Wimbledon 2025? All About Former Grand Slam Champion

“I just want to say that my dream has officially come true. I cannot even describe this feeling, it’s so emotional and I worked so hard.” These were the teary words from Sofia Kenin after capturing the 2020 Australian Open crown, a breakthrough that made her the youngest American GS champion since Serena Williams. In that moment, Kenin etched her name into tennis history, holding the Melbourne trophy with pride. But the glory didn’t last long. Her title defense in 2021 was cut short by a 2nd-round loss to Kaia Kanepi. Now ranked 28th, Kenin is back at Wimbledon, aiming to make her presence count in both singles and doubles. But do you really know her?

A look at her early life and career beginnings

Born in Moscow in 1998, the 26-year-old Sofia Kenin’s story began when her family moved to Florida with just $286 in hand. Raised in modest surroundings, she picked up a racquet early and by age seven, was under the tutelage of renowned coach Rick Macci in ‘Broward County’. Swiftly climbing through the junior ranks, she clinched the prestigious Orange Bowl title at 16. Her razor-sharp court instincts, early ball-striking, and clever angles drew Macci to compare her to the iconic Martina Hingis.

Her junior dominance was no fluke at all. Kenin reached rank 2 in juniors, captured the ‘USTA Girls’ 18s National Championship’, and reached the 2015 US Open girls’ final as well. She turned pro in 2017, cracked the top 100 within a year, and collected three WTA titles by 2019, earning the WTA’s “Most Improved Player” title. Then came the crowning moment: winning the 2020 AO and becoming the youngest American GS champion since the legendary Serena Williams.

Sofia Kenin’s age, height, weight, nationality & ethnicity

Age: Born November 14, 1998 (currently 26 years old)

Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m)

Weight: 126 lb

Nationality: American (though born in Moscow, Russia)

Ethnicity: Of Russian-Jewish descent

How many Grand Slam titles does Sofia Kenin have?

Sofia Kenin has captured one Grand Slam singles title, triumphing at the 2020 Australian Open where she came back from a set down to defeat Garbiñe Muguruza in the final in Melbourne lights.

While Down under delivered her only major crown, Kenin has experienced mixed results on the grass at Wimbledon. Her deepest run came in 2023, when she reached the 3rd round, showcasing flashes of her trademark aggressive style . Outside that, her Grand Slam performances include reaching the final of the 2020 Roland Garros (runner-up) and advancing to the 4th round of the US Open in 2020.

Sofia Kenin’s medals, awards, and achievements

The former 4th seed, Sofia Kenin, has carved her name into tennis folklore with grit in her heart and fire in her racket. With 5 WTA singles titles to her name, including the dazzling 2020 Australian Open, she’s stormed past pressure and podiums alike. Her 2019 campaign sparkled with wins in Hobart, Mallorca, and Guangzhou, followed by a Lyon triumph in 2020. And she’s not just a solo act; Kenin’s four WTA doubles titles prove she can strike gold with a partner, too.

Representing the US in the Billie Jean King Cup from 2018 to 2020, The American didn’t just show up, she showed out. Her meteoric rise earned her the coveted “Player of the Year in 2020”.

Sofia Kenin’s tennis records

Youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova (2008): At 21 years, 80 days, she claimed the 2020 Australian Open title, beating world top seed Ash Barty in the semis and Muguruza in the final

Deepest Wimbledon run: Reached the 3rd round in 2023 after qualifying, compiling a solid 5–5 grass-court Slam record

Elite Top‑10 upset streak: In 2019, Kenin toppled two consecutive world No. 1s, Barty at Toronto and Osaka at Cincinnati, the 1st to do that since Davenport way back in 2001

Sofia Kenin’s boyfriend

Sofia Kenin has kept her love life largely under wraps. In mid-2021, thew American went public with Dutch coach Max Wenders, but their romance quickly faded after his shocking 12-year match-fixing ban. Since then, Kenin has stayed single, shifting her full focus back to the court.

Who are Sofia Kenin’s parents?

Born in Moscow, Kenin’s journey began with a bold leap by her parents, Alexander and Svetlana, who moved to the US in 1987 with little more than hope in their pockets. Settling in Florida, both faced humble beginnings but carried a relentless fire. Alexander, once just a recreational player, became Sofia’s 1st coach, sharpening her raw talent from driveway battles to center court showdowns.

Svetlana, a former hospital nurse, anchored the home front with quiet strength. While Alexander crafted strategies courtside, it was Sofia’s mother’s emotional backbone that kept the WTA ace grounded. “He knows what he is talking about and comes up with the right plans and the right strategies,” Sofia once said, giving her father credit. But it was her mother’s steady love, even when she couldn’t bear to watch, that completed the champion’s foundation.

Sofia Kenin’s net worth

As of 2025, the former 4th seed, Sofia Kenin’s net worth is estimated between $3 million and $6 million, a testament to her grind and game. She’s raked in around $9.6 million per WTA stats and over $11 million in total career prize money.

Earning roughly $1.27 million annually from the court alone, her brand game is equally sharp as well, partnering with names like Free People Movement, Babolat, Motorola, Smile Direct Club, KT Tape, Jet Token, and Lavazza. Blending fierce forehands with high-end endorsements, Kenin stands tall as a GS champ carving her legacy both on and off the court.

Sofia Kenin’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Fila (2018–2021) – Sofia dressed in Fila apparel and shoes until parting ways.

Pironetic – Signed a $150,000 deal with the ‘Bulgarian’ sportswear brand.

Free People Movement – Became their 1st tennis ambassador with a multi-year contract beginning in early 2022.

Babolat – Ongoing racket sponsorship; she uses the Pure Drive model

Motorola, KT Tape, Smile Direct Club, Jet Token, Lavazza – Additional sponsorships contributing significantly to her off-court income.

Kenin’s sponsorships, including a $150,000 deal with Pironetic and various brand partnerships, boost her annual income by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Where is Sofia Kenin from?

Sofia Kenin, born in Moscow, Russia, moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida, when she was a baby. She is currently training at ProWorld Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, with her father as her coach. She holds US citizenship, proudly representing America on the global tennis stage.

Who is Sofia Kenin’s present coach in 2025?

As of Wimbledon 2025, her father, Alexander Kenin, has started coaching Sofia Kenin again, following a short separation in 2021. This is a unique partnership; although she briefly worked with former world No. 64 Michael Joyce in March 2023, Kenin has returned to her family for guidance, combining her father’s tactical expertise with a close, trusting coaching relationship.

Kenin’s 2025 Wimbledon charge is set to ignite, a cocktail of grit, precision, and baseline firepower. Famous for her aggressive shots and well-placed drop shots, the former Australian Open champion is used to controlling the pace on grass courts.

She opens her campaign on July 1 against fellow American Taylor Townsend, a tricky lefty she’s edged 3–2 in past meetings. With H2H history on her side and fresh hunger in her eyes, Kenin stands ready to strike. Will this be the winning spark that sets her GS revival ablaze?