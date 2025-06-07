Who Will Present the Prestigious French Open Title to Coco Gauff or Aryna Sabalenka? Here’s What You Need to Know

The stage has been perfectly set for the women’s singles final at the French Open. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, two of the best players in women’s tennis at the moment, are facing each other in the summit clash in Paris. Both players are eyeing their maiden Roland Garros title and are giving it their all in the big match. With too much at stake, the French Open champion is set for another surprise as a renowned personality is set to present the trophy to the winner.

Ahead of the women’s singles final, in a tweet posted by ITWA member and renowned Tennis reporter Michal Samulski, it was revealed that Justine Henin will be present at Court Philippe-Chatrier to award the trophy to the women’s singles champion. A 4-time champion here, the Belgian star is set to receive a warm reception when she steps on the court during the presentation ceremony later today. Meanwhile, the men’s singles champion will get his trophy from Andre Agassi tomorrow. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the top two seeds, will battle it out in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The French Open has been a special destination for Henin. It is at this very tournament where she won her maiden Grand Slam title in 2003, and it set the tone perfectly for her to succeed further. Interestingly, in 1992, when she was 10 years old, Henin witnessed the final between Graf and Seles. Seated beside her mother, Henin said to her, “Mom, someday I will play on this court and I will be Roland Garros champion’. She looked at me and replied, ‘It’s very nice to have dreams’. Since that day, that dream became a mission.”

Years after her retirement, Henin received the perfect tribute from the French Open as she was presented with the opportunity to hand over the trophy to the champion. Not only was she successful on the red dirt of Roland Garros, but also her best tennis memory came at this very tournament. Recently, Henin explained which Grand Slam title stood out for her.

Justine Henin shares a special French Open memory

Back in 2007, Henin made it to another French Open final. In the summit clash, she was due to face Ana Ivanovic, who was an upcoming star back then. The Belgian star absolutely dominated the final, defeating Ivanovic in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Interestingly, she won the tournament without dropping a set.

Talking about that win, Henin said, “Of course, the other titles were also very special. I think of the 2007 one, which meant my third consecutive victory. In that span from 2003 to 2007, I was fortunate to be among the best on the circuit, I was blessed. Of all my seasons during that time, I would choose 2007, where I also won the US Open.”

Further, she went on to add, “That year I played the best tennis of my entire career, achieving a good streak after Wimbledon until the end of the year. When I finished the season as the world No. 1, I began to think more about my private life and how I wanted to redistribute my time.”

Meanwhile, Gauff and Sabalenka are involved in a thrilling battle in the summit clash. The World Number 1, Sabalenka, has won the close opening set 7-6 (5), winning some crucial points in the closing stages of the set. It’ll be interesting to see if Gauff can make a comeback after losing the first set.