Why Did Naomi Osaka Retire When She Played Against Clara Tauson? Here’s What You Need to Know

The ongoing National Bank Open has reached its business end, and only four players remain on the women’s side. Among the biggest stars in contention is the four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka, who is finding some crucial form ahead of the US Open. The Japanese star defeated the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Elina Svitolina earlier in the tournament to progress through to the last four. However, the path only gets tougher for the Japanese star as she is set to face a familiar foe in the form of Clara Tauson. But did you know that a strange thing occurred when the two faced earlier this year?

Osaka began her 2025 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She made a wonderful start there and reached the finals. Osaka was up against Tauson in the summit clash there, and the two hadn’t faced each other before. Osaka was at her absolute best in that match and took the first set 6-4.

However, suddenly, Osaka began to feel the pain and was down with an abdominal injury. The Japanese star got it checked by the physio during the timeout between the sets, but the pain was enough for her to withdraw from the match midway despite leading one set to love. Nonetheless, Osaka didn’t want to take any chances before the Australian Open. With this, Tauson won the title despite not winning a set in the final.

However, a lot has changed since then, and Osaka is fit and rearing to go this time around. “I think for me, I’m just having a lot of fun playing, and I’m really glad to be here. Someone told me it’s been seven years [since I’ve played here in Montreal], so I just want to thank you guys for having me,” Osaka said, as she made it to the semifinals in Montreal.

Even as Osaka continues to impress at the National Bank Open, her bigger goal lies ahead of her. Recently, she highlighted what she wants to achieve in her career in the coming months.

Naomi Osaka reflects on her goals

After winning the Australian Open title back in 2021, Osaka has failed to enter the fourth round at the Grand Slams, let alone win a major title. This goes to show the downfall that Osaka has had in her career. Nonetheless, Osaka is taking baby steps to find her lost footing in the WTA Tour and highlighted two major goals that she wants to achieve in her career ahead.

Osaka said, “I talked to my dad, and he said, ‘Just being healthy and happy is a form of success.’ I agree with that, but I want more. I mean, definitely, of course, I would want to win slams; of course, I would want to be in the top 10, but I think I need to pace myself and go for the mini goals, and they’ll eventually turn into the big goals.”

Osaka is currently placed in the 29th spot in the Live WTA rankings. If she manages to win the title in Montreal, it would be a major boost to her ranking and the US Open, coming up in a few days.