Why Does Coco Gauff’s Father Corey Sit Outside Her Box? American Star’s Harsh Decision Explored

Coco Gauff has caught the attention of the tennis world, not only because of her impressive athletic skills but also due to a mental strength that belies her 21 years. Her composure is like a well-made piece of armor, shaped by the support of her close team and family, playing a big role in her success.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the most noticeable and discussed parts of this team dynamic is the situation with her father, Corey Gauff. While most tennis players have their families in their player’s boxes, Gauff has chosen a different approach with her father notably absent from her box. His regular absence from the player’s box during matches seems to suggest a thoughtful choice aimed at achieving success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corey Gauff’s sideline stress: Why his presence became too much

Corey Gauff has shifted from being right there courtside to taking a step back. This change happened because his nervous energy was starting to affect Coco’s focus during those crucial matches. Corey is known for his intense reactions, like stomping, pacing, and showing visible anxiety. His passionate support for his daughter sometimes ended up being a bit distracting for her while she was on the court.

Even though it came from a place of deep love and wanting her to succeed, this behavior added extra pressure during those intense moments, since Coco could feel his tension from the player’s box. You could see this dynamic play out during matches where Coco faced challenges, like her emotional second-round match at the 2025 US Open against Donna Vekic, where she fought back tears and had some serving issues. Understanding that Corey’s fiery temperament might add to Coco’s stress, the family decided to seat him somewhere else to help keep her mind clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco Gauff’s tough call: Asking her father to step away

Coco Gauff and her dad had a heart-to-heart and decided together that he wouldn’t sit courtside anymore. She talked about this decision, saying, “Yeah, because his nervous energy, because naturally he has been with me my whole life, so I would look at him at the points. Sometimes, I miss a shot, and he would just do like this, and like, something crazy. So, we decided this tournament that we are going to put you somewhere else where we can’t see you, so that way you will still be here.”

AD

She wasn’t angry; she just realized what she needed to do to really thrive. The change made a difference; without the extra pressure, Coco went on to win the 2023 US Open, with her dad cheering her on from the gym instead of the box.

via Imago Coco Gauff is seen on the practice court with her father Corey Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2023 in Flushing Queens. Featuring: Coco Gauff, Corey Gauff, Brad Gilbert Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States When: 27 Aug 2023 Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xRobertxBell/INSTARimagesx 0302345355st

“I don’t know. I have seen it in the Rolex suite once. Here I think he is watching on the TV. The US Open final he was watching in the gym,” said Gauff. This choice highlighted how she’s grown as a player, taking charge of her surroundings to boost her mental game and achieve success.

How Corey Gauff still supports his daughter (just from afar)

Even though Corey Gauff isn’t in Coco Gauff’s player’s box anymore, he’s still one of her biggest fans, showing that you don’t need to be right there to offer strong support. He’s moved from sitting courtside to a spot that’s a bit farther away, but he’s still just as passionate about it all. Corey usually hangs out watching matches, either strolling through the stadium hallways or relaxing in the suites.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s his way of dealing with his own nervous energy. He has explained about those practices, stating, “I might be listening to gospel music, hype music, just trying to take my mind mentally off of the moment, ’cause then I get nervous and I feel like she might feel my nervousness.” They both agreed to take a step back after Coco lost in the first round at Wimbledon in 2023. His anxious reactions were unintentionally throwing her off her game.

This physical separation is a subtle yet strong expression of love that highlights a deep understanding: real support isn’t just about being close by, but about taking intentional steps to help a player find their mental clarity and achieve success. Corey believes in his daughter, and that belief is such a big part of her strength. It just shows how well he plays his role as her “dream fueler,” even from a distance.