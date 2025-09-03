brand-logo
Why Does Iga Swiatek’s Mother Rarely Attend Her Matches? Is Their Relationship Strained?

ByVatsal Shah

Sep 3, 2025 | 12:33 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Iga Swiatek may be dominating on the tennis court, but when it comes to her personal life, Swiatek has often admitted that she is an introvert and rarely talks about her personal life. Her father is well known to the tennis world thanks to his role in his daughter’s coaching team up until last year. But what about her mother, Dorota? As she digs deep into the ongoing US Open, let’s discuss a lesser known chapter in Swiatek’s life growing up.

Is there strain in Iga Swiatek’s relationship with her mother?

Early on in her childhood, it was Swiatek’s father, Tomasz Świątek, who introduced her to the sport. With a background in sports, Swiatek’s father had foreseen that Swiatek was a special talent in tennis. Subsequently, he motivated her to go higher and higher, which has clearly paid dividends. On the other hand, Swiatek’s mother, Dorota Świątek, is an orthodontist and wasn’t as involved in Swiatek’s career.

During her teenage days, Swiatek’s parents got divorced, and Swiatek and her sister Agata lived with their father. Slowly they lost contact with Dorota. Polish author Marcin Piątek once explained how the situation panned out, saying, “When Iga was a teenager, her parents divorced and her mother, Dorota, suddenly disappeared from her daughters’ lives.”

article-image

via Imago

As a result, Dorota is rarely seen attending her daughter’s matches. On the other hand, Tomasz has remained close to her daughter’s tennis career and can be seen in the stands watching Swiatek’s matches.

Iga Swiatek’s mother’s low-profile approach

Swiatek’s mother Dorota is a highly educated individual and has worked in orthodontics since 1991. She specializes in treating orthodontic defects such as cleft palates and crowded teeth, according to People magazine. She is known to keep a low profile and is rarely seen in public events.

Why Dorota rarely attends Iga’s matches

When Swiatek began pursuing tennis at a young age, both her mother and father supported her in different ways. While her father took care of the technical side of things, Swiatek’s mother made several sacrifices while working as a doctor alongside and gave up her personal time to focus on Swiatek’s career.

However, Swiatek’s parents’ divorce changed the whole scenario. Dorota drifted away and began to lose contact with her. However, Dorota has talked about following her daughter’s career from afar. “I watch most of the broadcasts from my daughter’s matches. Iga is already an adult, independent and self-reliant… I always congratulate my daughter on titles, usually by e-mail. On the other hand, contact is severely limited,” she said.

For now, we can only assume she’s closely following as Swiatek digs deeper into her US Open journey.

