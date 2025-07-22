Wimbledon Champion Slams US Open Over Major Injustice That Left Her Fuming

Earlier this year, the USTA decided to shake things up. In a bold move, they announced a complete reimagining of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. The tournament was cut down to just two days, scheduled for August 18 and 19, with one goal in mind: attracting the sport’s biggest singles stars. This year’s draw promises some exciting pairings. Carlos Alcaraz is teaming up with Emma Raducanu, and now Venus Williams is back on court alongside Reilly Opelka. Star power? Absolutely. But while the fans may get fireworks, the mixed doubles specialists are being sidelined. And they aren’t keeping quiet about it.

Several top doubles players are calling out the USTA for turning what was once a Grand Slam title run into what looks and feels like an exhibition. The USTA slotted the event during Fan Week, right before the main draw kicks off. The new format allows just 16 teams to compete. Half of those spots are wildcards, and the other eight are based on singles rankings. That means most regular doubles stars are getting left behind. Now, with most of the top ten players in the mix and $1 million on the line, doubles regulars are scrambling for a spot.

One of the most outspoken critics is doubles world No. 1 Katerina Siniakova. Speaking to Canal+, she didn’t hold back: “When two world number ones in doubles don’t get into the tournament, there’s probably nothing more to say about it.”

Her words came after she and men’s World No.1 Marcelo Arevalo had to officially apply for a wildcard to compete. Kateřina Siniaková is one of the most accomplished doubles players with 10 Grand Slams in the doubles format. She also recently won her first Grand Slam mixed doubles title at Wimbledon 2025, partnering with Sem Verbee.

But she will have to wait for final confirmation to play in the new mixed doubles format. As of Tuesday, July 22, they’re one of 25 teams still hoping for a last-minute invite. The final list will be revealed on July 28.

That frustration is spreading fast. And an American ATP legend has also criticized the new format.

Former US Open winner echoes Katerina Siniakova’s frustration

Many doubles players, apart from Katerina Siniakova, have expressed their grievances. Poland’s Jan Zielinski, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon mixed doubles titles in 2024, found himself left out. And he didn’t mince words. “I guess winning two grand slams in mixed doubles in one year is not enough to get an invitation to US Open ‘exhibition’ event. Thanks for taking away the opportunity to compete and making it fair to everyone 🤝@usta @usopen,” he wrote on X.

Others are also taking aim. Former doubles No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic voiced her discontent in an interview with Eurosport France. “From a sporting perspective, it’s problematic because it touches on the essence of tennis. A Grand Slam is a competition steeped in history. And now, suddenly, the doubles become a super exhibition. There’s no problem organizing such an event, but above all, don’t call it a Grand Slam!” she said.

She didn’t stop there. Mladenovic criticized the singles players who are signing up just for fun. “When you hear Alcaraz or other players say they’re going to have fun while preparing for the US Open, it’s embarrassing. A Grand Slam is neither preparation nor fun. It’s years of sacrifice,” she added.

As the backlash continues, American legend Andy Roddick stepped into the conversation, too. On his podcast ‘Served with Andy Roddick’, he offered a balanced perspective. The former US Open winner said, “Now, is it taking jobs away from doubles players who kind of run this side tour? Yeah, it is. But, if your net, most important thing is – which is the defense that I get when people are mad at me when I talk about doubles – is, ‘We have to grow the game of doubles,’ there is not a better way to grow the game of doubles than to have the biggest stars on earth playing doubles, featured, ESPN prime time, in the lead-up to the US Open.”

The debate isn’t going anywhere, and with the final draw set to be revealed soon, tensions are rising. What do you think about this new format? Let us know in the comments below!