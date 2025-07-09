Wimbledon in Trouble over Major Blunder for Iga Swiatek’s Coach

Wimbledon is where tennis tradition meets perfection, or at least, that’s the promise. But this year, the world’s most prestigious tournament is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From overlooked legends to identity slip-ups, a string of factual errors during live broadcasts has fans and insiders asking: Has Wimbledon dropped the ball on the details? The noise only grew louder when the latest error involved none other than World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, giving the controversy even more traction and scrutiny.

The most recent blunder came during World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s match against Liudmila Samsonova, when a man seated in her player box was shown on screen and confidently labeled by the official broadcast as “IGA SWIATEK’S COACH – WIM FISSETTE.” Viewers didn’t take long to spot the mistake; the man in question, wearing a white jacket, navy lining, glasses, and a watch, was definitely not Fissette. The broadcast graphic, which also displayed the live match score (Swiatek leading the second set 1-0, down 15-30 in the current game after winning the first), was clipped and shared by the tennis fan account @tennisywilliam on X.

For Fissette, a respected figure in the coaching world, the mix-up not only muddled public perception but also raised eyebrows over how such a basic error could air during a Grand Slam. As of now, Wimbledon hasn’t issued a correction. This misstep follows an earlier controversy involving a Wimbledon broadcast graphic comparing Grand Slam counts.

The stat claimed: “Margaret Court is tied with Novak for the most Slams all-time (24), but Roger has the most Wimbledon titles (8) and @Martina’s 9 seem to have NO value.” The line, meant to spotlight Federer’s achievements, sparked backlash for overlooking Martina Navratilova’s all-time Wimbledon record of nine titles, the most in history.

The dismissive tone toward one of the sport’s greatest champions led to widespread frustration among fans and legends alike. Together, the back-to-back blunders raise serious questions about the editorial standards behind Wimbledon’s live coverage. With the tournament serving as a global show for tennis, accuracy in names, faces, and historic achievements is non-negotiable. Whether it’s a legendary champion like Navratilova or a respected coach like Fissette, Wimbledon owes its audience and the sport’s legacy more careful attention.

One fan added, “Who the hell is this cuz that is NOT wim fisette”. Another added, “He aged so quickly sitting next to D.”