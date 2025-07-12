Wimbledon 2025 Final: Who Are Royal Box Guests for Iga Świątek vs. Amanda Anisimova?

Let’s be honest, one of the great pleasures of tuning in to Wimbledon every year, apart from the outstanding showcase of sportsmanship, the white outfits, the strawberries and cream, and the Pimm’s, is, of course, the star spotting that the cameras kindly gift us with every now and then, just to keep things exciting, if said stars are fortunate enough to be awake at the time (hint, hint). Well, this year, be ready to be wowed. The celebrities who are headed into the Royal Box and guests for the match between Iga Świątek and Amanda Anisimova are ones to be watched, and they’re dressed for the part to boot.

And first to steal the spotlight is none other than Love Island’s very own Maya Jama, who stunned in a fitted burgundy dress with matching sandals. Really shifting the trend from all white, rest assured Maya will be keeping things exciting in the Royal box, especially considering she’s joined by some other big personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joining Maya in the box will be Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, supermodel Cara Delevigne and actresses Joey King and Ambika Mod as well! And it is a royal box indeed, with Kate Middleton marking her presence in it in an elegant cream number!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The box seems to be full of super inspiring women, who are all set to watch what promises to be a super inspiring match between 8th seed Iga Świątek and 13th seed Anisimova.

This is a developing story…