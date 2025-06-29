Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Mingge Xu; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The grass season has reached its culminating phase, with the action shifting to the All England Club for the next two weeks. The 138th edition of Wimbledon, in 2025, is just hours away from commencement. Fans are expecting their favorite stars to make a big impression, and Emma Raducanu is one such player to watch out for. The British No.1 and 2021 US Open champion will look to make a deep run this time at the grass major. But for that, she’ll need to overcome her first-round hurdle on Monday. Will she clear it easily against young talent and compatriot Mingge Xu? Let’s find out!

Venue: All England Club, Court 1

Time: 1:00 PM (Local Time)

Date: June 30

Where to watch: ESPN, ABC

Emma Raducanu v Mingge Xu: Preview

Emma Raducanu’s overall 2025 season has been average, if not underwhelming. Back in January, she failed to leave any impact during the Australian Open. Former World No.1 Iga Swiatek thrashed her with a breadstick and a bagel (6-1, 6-0). The Brit couldn’t recover from that crushing loss, continuing to struggle in subsequent tournaments. In Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai, she couldn’t progress past the R32, R32, R64, and R32, respectively. Even her outing at Indian Wells was no different, where she failed to clear the first-round hurdle against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

However, she found momentary relief at the Miami Open. For a week, Raducanu appeared to be in form and impressed at the WTA 1000 event, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in any of her 2025 campaigns. That run ended with a defeat to American star Jessica Pegula. Her struggles resumed at the Madrid Open, where Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk ousted her in the R64. In Rome, Strasbourg, and the French Open, Raducanu was eliminated early—falling in the R16, R16, and the second round, respectively.

But when she stepped onto the grass earlier this month, something shifted. The 22-year-old regained some of her lost momentum and reached the quarterfinals at the Queen’s Club. However, at the Eastbourne Open, she couldn’t progress past the R16, losing to eventual winner, Australia’s Maya Joint.

via Imago Image Credits: Emma Raducanu/Instagram

Speaking of her opponent and compatriot Mingge Xu, the 17-year-old made her WTA debut only this season. Earlier this year, she caught attention with a quarterfinal run in Birmingham, which ended in a loss to France’s Jessika Ponchet. At the WTA 125K in Ilkley, she fell in the R16 after a defeat to compatriot Armani Banks.

In her maiden WTA event in Nottingham earlier this month, Xu failed to make an impression. She was ousted in the R16 on grass by Poland’s Magda Linette. A similar result followed in Eastbourne last week, where the teenager lost her opening round to American talent Peyton Stearns.

Raducanu v Xu: Head-to-Head

The two players have never met in a WTA event. Monday’s encounter will mark their maiden face-off at the professional level. Currently, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Prediction: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets

When it comes to their singles records, neither player has had a particularly strong season. However, Emma Raducanu has played significantly more matches than her compatriot. The British No.1 has won 12 of her 25 encounters so far. Xu, on the other hand, has appeared in just a handful of events (Birmingham, Ilkley, Nottingham, and Eastbourne), collecting four wins from eight matches.

What about their event history? Raducanu has competed in three Wimbledon campaigns so far. Unfortunately, she hasn’t managed to leave a lasting impact. Her best runs include reaching the fourth round twice (2021 and 2024). For Xu, this will be her debut appearance at the All England Club.

As for playing styles, Raducanu is known for her solid backhand and impactful serve—not to mention her ability to cover the court smoothly between the net and baseline. She can take the ball early with her backhand and strike it down the line, while her dependable forehand is also capable of causing serious damage.

Xu, on the other hand, prefers long rallies and tactical play. Her arsenal includes lob shots, drop shots, and forehand passing shots. She uses her slice serve effectively and often excels at the net.

Considering the experience gap between the two, Raducanu certainly has the edge. While her form hasn’t been stellar, the World No.40 is expected to prevail in straight sets—especially given her ability to exploit the low bounce on grass and the pace of the surface.