Wimbledon 2025: Who’s Playing in Women’s Singles Featuring Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and More

“Wimbledon was always my favorite tournament, will always be my favorite tournament…I wish I could play every match of the season here on Centre Court,” said Roger Federer when talking about Wimbledon’s impact in the rich tapestry of tennis while Martina Navratilova who won the title the most number of times (9) had a similar thought, “Centre Court at Wimbledon is special for many reasons, not the least of which is certainly the history, anybody that was anybody in tennis played there.” Now, with the 138th edition (an age-old exhibition held since 1877) rolling in a few days, let’s check out the women’s stars who will take part in this special tennis tournament of 2025.

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will commence from June 30 and will go on till July 13. The three main show courts at the All England Club, i.e., Centre Court (15,000 seating capacity), Court One (12,345 capacity), and Court Two (only 4,000), are all set to host this mega event. Talking about the participants, the top-ranked players have automatically qualified for the main draw, with a total of 32 seeds already announced prior to the draw to ensure their early clash in the initial round.

Starting with the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka has already made two finals (AO and French Open) at the previous two majors this season. Although her best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the SF twice (2021,2023), she’ll be keen to make full use of her incredible form and secure the title this time. Third time lucky? She is currently taking part in the Grass Court Championships in Berlin, and she’s now all set to feature in the SF over there against the 2023 Wimbledon Champion, Marketa Vondrousova.

Sabalenka couldn’t take part in Wimbledon last year due to a shoulder injury. Commenting on that in an interview in November last year, she said, “I was quite frustrated I had to pull out because I felt I now probably am ready to get really far in this tournament. I have all of those tools. I have a slice game, drop shot, I have a serve, quite strong ground strokes. I felt so good going into Wimbledon, especially after the Roland Garros experience where I didn’t win a match, I felt so bad in the stomach and was so hungry to play in the Grand Slam. I was so frustrated. I am really excited for next year and I hope I am going to be ready 100% to play. I definitely feel like I have got more confidence going into Wimbledon.” Can she do it this year? We’ll see!

Other than Sabalenka, Coco Gauff will get a chance to secure her third major title at Wimbledon this year. Following her victory at Roland Garros, she claims that she’s going to approach it “a lot more freer” and she feels less pressure this time. Her best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the fourth round (2019,2021,2024). Serena Williams was the last American woman to win this title (in 2016), and in fact, she’s also the last woman to clinch back-to-back Wimbledon titles. Other than Gauff, Jessica Pegula will also get a chance to end that nine-year drought at Wimbledon.

Pegula reached the QF at Wimbledon in 2023. Who else will feature in this year’s grass-court major? Other Top 10 players like Qinwen Zheng, Jasmine Paolini (2024 finalist), Madison Keys (2025 AO champion), Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek (five-time major champion), Emma Navarro, and Paula Badosa will also feature in this tournament. If we go further down the list, the 2022 champion, Elena Rybakina, will not only participate in this tournament, but she will also be a contender at the 2025 Wimbledon. Last year’s champion, Barbora Krejcikova, will also be the one to watch out for in this edition.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 10, 2024 Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova gives a speech after winning her quarter final match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

The qualifying entry lists features, Bianca Andreescu, Lois Boisson (2025 French Open star), Victoria Mboko, Tereza Valentova, and Emerson Jones. There has been a bit of controversy surrounding the wildcards this season. For example, the snub of Boisson serves as a major talking point in the tennis world right now. A total of eight women’s tennis players have been handed a wildcard at Wimbledon this year. It includes seven British players and the two-time Wimbledon champion, Petra Kvitova.

Talking about why Wimbledon, even Kvitova had once said, “Wimbledon is always something special for me and I think it is because of the grass, playing in the white clothes and you feel the history when you are on Centre Court.” Although she recently announced that she’ll retire from tennis at the end of this summer, can she make a one-last dream run at SW19? Time will tell!

Other than these superstars, two former French Top 20 players, Alize Cornet, coming out of retirement, and Caroline Garcia, nearing it, could also be seen in action. Garica announced her imminent retirement ahead of the French Open, but she doesn’t have a fixed final tournament yet. We’ll see who among these players turns the real ‘dark horse’ at Wimbledon this year. But who, according to tennis experts, is the favorite at this year’s Wimbledon?

Andy Roddick drops the names of the favorites at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Previously, while talking about who’s going to be a real favorite at the 2025 Wimbledon on his podcast “Served“, Andy Roddick named Aryna Sabalenka as a “clear-cut favorite“. He believes, “There is not a person to be bet on more confidently than Sabalenka at Wimbledon.” Considering her two successive failures at the major finals, Roddick believes Sabalenka will be hungrier than ever to clinch a title at Wimbledon. What about his compatriot Coco Gauff, though?

Well, interestingly, Roddick has picked a few other names when it came to the chances of American success at this year’s Wimbledon. Just a few days ago, he looked quite impressed with Amanda Anisimova’s deep run at the HSBC Championships. Reacting to her loss to Tatjana Maria at the final, he said, “Watch out for Anisimova too! Played well at Queen’s last week. Got the Old Chipper Magoo by Maria (Tatjana Maria) in the final. But like she can play on this stuff, and if she gets hot, she can beat anyone in the world.” Is she the real dark horse, then?

Other than Sabalenka and Maria, in a recent interview with Tennis Channel, he was spotted snubbing Gauff to pick Madison Keys as a favorite among the Americans at Wimbledon. “I think from the American side. I think she’s my favorite. I think she’s well-versed on the grass. She’s had good results.” Who, according to you, has a chance of ending American women’s nine-year-old search for a title at Wimbledon?