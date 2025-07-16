Wimbledon’s Most Beautiful Player Opens Up on Being Targeted by Trolls: ‘You’re an Alien’

The 2025 Wimbledon was not just about Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner’s title triumphs, or the rise of youngsters like Amanda Anisimova; there were a few other names who came into the limelight in these two weeks. But was it because of their performances? Umm, partly! The 24-year-old American-born Canadian professional tennis player, Carson Branstine, stunned everyone by defeating the 2025 French Open finalist, Lois Boisson, in the first round of the qualifying, and following that, in the next round, she took down the former US Open champion, Bianca Andreescu. Although she secured a place in the main draw by winning three qualifying matches, her journey at Wimbledon came to an end in the first round itself!

She was defeated by the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, by 6-1,7-5 in that match. However, her performance at Wimbledon wasn’t the only thing that became the talk of the town during that time. Carson Branstine began her modeling career at the age of seven, but later on, she put that on hold to chase her tennis dreams. Speaking about managing both, she once admitted that she’s 90% tennis player and 10% model. She funded her tennis career by working as a model. In fact, Branstine, who is currently ranked 178th in the world, has worked for brands like Zara and Lululemon.

But despite being hailed as one of the most beautiful debutants at Wimbledon, she has also received some backlash from online trolls. But why? As per her claims, some of the netizens have at times trolled her for her appearance, saying she looks “like a man.” In an interview with The Sun, Branstine said, “People like to comment their opinions on stuff when they don’t really know anything, but it doesn’t bother me. The two most common quote, unquote, hate comments have actually confirmed exactly why I am a signed model so it’s like thanks guys, you’re not saying anything I don’t know.”

She further added, “Calling me an alien. I’ve seen comments, been DM’d, and just things on different news articles or on Twitter, Instagram or whatever, saying, ‘Oh, your eyes look far apart’. ‘You’re an alien’. I’m an alien. I say this all the time. So it’s like, OK, confirmation or people are like, ‘Oh, you look like a man or you look like a boy and have masculine features’.” However, she doesn’t let these things bother her too much.

If we take a look at her career, Carson Branstine, a standout at Texas A&M University, played a vital role in leading her team to a national title in 2024. Instead of relying on sponsorships or family support, she chose to finance her pro career through modeling. She had then signed for both Wilhelmina and the Neal Hamil Agency.

Other than that, the player who turned a lot of heads during Wimbledon has studied Society, Ethics and Law, along with minors in Philosophy and Sports Management. She has also gained hands-on legal experience by working alongside a family law attorney, and Carson Branstine also shared her intention to attend law school down the line. Beauty with brains!

With her first Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon, Branstine has now secured a cheque of £66,000. But how was her overall experience at Wimbledon?

Carson Branstine shares her experience at the 2025 Wimbledon

Tennis has played a big role in Carson Branstine’s life. She claims the sport has given her a free college education, best friends, and also allowed her the chance to see the world. Branstine has time and again reflected on how much she enjoys playing this game; however, there was a time when she was even “ready to hang it up.” But why?

In an interview, she confessed that she had given her an ultimatum that if she didn’t make it to Roland Garros by this year, she would quit. But thankfully for her, she managed to make it through to the 2025 Roland Garros. Her next goal is now to break into the Top 100 by next season. After finishing her campaign at Wimbledon, she set yet another ultimatum for herself. What was it, this time, though?

Well, this time she claimed that she has to break into the Top 100 before deleting the Uber driver app. Later on, she went on to reveal that she hasn’t driven anyone via the app, because drivers have to be 25 or older per Uber’s policies.

She reached the qualifiers at Roland Garros, made it to the first round at Wimbledon. Things are looking bright for the Canadian? Well, she had a wonderful experience at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Speaking more on that, she tweeted, “Wimbledon is so fun!! I had so much fun!! Tennis is fun!!” Carson Branstine also spoke about getting the chance to meet her tennis idol, Novak Djokovic, at SW19. It was multiple firsts of many for her at Wimbledon. With countless strawberries and the best memories, all she now wants is to experience a similar thing 365 days later.

But other than that, during Wimbledon, she even earned praise from Aryna Sabalenka. Just before their match, the Belarusian was heard saying. “I know that she’s super pretty. The other day, I opened social media, and she was giving an interview. I think she just qualified. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this girl is so beautiful.’” Speaking about Sabalenka, Branstine said that she’s very nice as a person, and she feels that she could be friends with her. So, despite a bit of trolling surrounding her appearance, it has mostly been a pleasant experience for Carson Branstine at the 2025 Wimbledon.