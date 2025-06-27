Wimbledon’s WTA Draw Analysis: Where Do Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka Stand?

The big day has finally arrived. Before the action commences at the All England Club from June 30, the women’s singles draw is confirmed. It’s been one to keep an eye on, to say the least. The fate of prominent stars like Aryna Sabalenka, the newly crowned French Open queen, Coco Gauff, five-time slam champion Iga Swiatek, former World No.1 Naomi Osaka, and many others has been finalized. So how do your favorite female stars stack up against their upcoming first-round opponents? Will the Belarusian manage to clinch her first slam this season? Or will someone else pull off a surprise triumph?

Let’s talk about the three-time slam champion Sabalenka. She will be playing her first Wimbledon campaign this year after 2023. Last season, she was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. So, who’s she facing in the first round? It’s going to be Canada’s emerging talent, Carson Branstine. This WTA player recently made headlines after pulling off a stunning victory over French Open semifinalist Lois Boisson during the qualifying week of the 2025 Wimbledon. But going by the overall matchup and experience, Sabalenka is expected to clear this challenge. She seems to be filled with an extreme hunger for a slam win after facing defeats in Melbourne and Paris.

Moving further, we have World No.2 Coco Gauff. She’s set to face Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Gauff’s transition to grass after the glory at the Court Philippe-Chatrier has been underwhelming. She lost in the first round at the Berlin last week against China’s Xinyu Wang. On the other hand, Yastremska is coming off a confidence-boosting run in Berlin where she reached the final. Moreover, she made it to the QF stage at the Bad Homburg Open this week, which means the momentum on grass will slightly favor Yastremska. However, the two-time slam champion is still expected to go past this hurdle – even if it means fighting it out in the decider. She’s been through such situations before, so she’s got an experience on that front.

