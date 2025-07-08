World Number One Tennis Star On Nearly Losing Wimbledon Quarter Finals: ‘’Pushed Me’’

The tension on Centre Court was electric as Aryna Sabalenka and Laura Siegemund delivered a Wimbledon quarterfinal that no one saw coming. On paper, it should’ve been straightforward. Sabalenka, the world number one and heavy favourite, was chasing her fourth Grand Slam crown. But standing in her path was the unseeded German veteran, ranked 104th, who had quietly and fearlessly marched into her first Wimbledon quarterfinal without dropping a set. And what a fight she brought.

Siegemund came out swinging, catching the Belarusian completely off guard. With masterful drop shots and disruptive slices, she carved up the rhythm of the top seed and snatched the first set, sending a hush through the Centre Court crowd.

Aryna Sabalenka, known for her explosive power and relentless aggression, responded like a champion. She blasted her way through the second set, reasserting control with a barrage of winners that left no doubt about her intent to flip the script.

Then came the decider, full of twists, tension, and raw emotion. The 37-year-old German broke first, going up 3-1 with a series of crafty lobs that had the crowd gasping. But her momentum faltered when a missed volley opened the door for Sabalenka to break straight back. The pressure cooker boiled over: Sabalenka smashed her racket against the net in frustration, and Siegemund was hit with a time violation for slow play. They traded breaks again before Aryna Sabalenka finally edged ahead, sealing the match 6-4 in the third.

Afterward, the World No.1 didn’t hold back about how close she felt to the edge. “I need some time to cool down and recover. She pushed me so much. After the first set, I was looking at my box like ‘Guys, book the tickets. We’re about to leave this beautiful city,” she admitted in her on-court interview.

Apart from securing a spot in the semifinals of Wimbledon, this win has also confirmed her spot at the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka becomes the first to qualify for the WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka has officially become the first player to qualify for the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh, marking her fifth consecutive appearance at the prestigious year-end event. The announcement came on Tuesday, as the WTA confirmed her place in the elite field set to compete this November at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

Her best finish at the WTA Finals came in 2022, when she finished as runner-up. Now, with the form she’s shown this season, the 27-year-old will return to Riyadh with her sights firmly set on going one better and claiming the Billie Jean King Trophy.

The World No.1 has been the standout force on the WTA Tour in 2025. With over 45 match wins and three titles from seven finals, she’s amassed more than 6,500 points on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. Her stellar campaign includes titles at two WTA 1000 events, the Miami Open and the Mutua Madrid Open, along with a strong triumph at the WTA 500 Brisbane International. She also reached the finals of four other marquee tournaments: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

“It’s my goal every year to qualify for the WTA Finals and being the first player to do so this season is such a special moment for me and my team,” Sabalenka said. “Competing in Riyadh was such a great experience, and I can’t wait to return in November and battle to lift the Billie Jean King Trophy.”

Before that, though, there’s more history to chase. Aryna Sabalenka now gears up to face Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she looks to reach her third Grand Slam final of the year, as a chance to add another defining chapter to what’s already been a season to remember. For live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships, head to our Live Blog!