World Number One Tennis Star Reveals Real Side of Grand Slam Victories

Like any other player, Aryna Sabalenka has a common story about her introduction to tennis. At the age of six, the Belarusian star picked up a tennis racket for the first time. What looked like a hobby at first slowly turned into a passion. Subsequently, her father drove Sabalenka to the courts during practice sessions. Training at the National Tennis Academy in Minsk, Sabalenka took the first steps towards greatness. Fast forward now, and she is already a Grand Slam champion and at the top of the women’s singles rankings. Despite immense success on the court, Sabalenka has a secret message for her younger self.

In the competitive age of sports, players often forget the joy and thrill of competing on the big stage. The same case occurred with Sabalenka, as she was so engrossed in becoming the world’s best player that she stopped enjoying the sport. However, the 3-time Grand Slam champion admitted it and cautioned her younger self.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sabalenka was asked about the message that she’ll give to her younger self, while reminiscing about her career. The Belarusian star said, “I would tell her to enjoy the journey because even when you hold the trophy, all you remember is the struggle—what you went through and what it took to be in your position. Life is tough, but I always find that something good comes after tough times.”

Unlike other players, Aryna Sabalenka began her career by participating in lower-level ITF tournaments during her teen years instead of focusing on the Junior Grand Slam tournaments. Subsequently, she turned pro in 2015 and has never looked back since, winning three major titles along with a host of other titles.

Nonetheless, amid a packed schedule, Sabalenka is taking it one step at a time. Ahead of her US Open title defense, the Belarusian star made a massive move, which won’t go down well with her fans.

Aryna Sabalenka skips the Canadian Open

Since the beginning of the clay-court season, Sabalenka has been playing non-stop tennis. With the tournaments coming thick and fast, there is hardly any breathing space left for her. Moreover, she had a hectic Wimbledon campaign, with most of her matches stretching over. Thus, Sabalenka is in dire need of well-deserved rest and will not participate in the upcoming tournament in Montreal.

Citing fatigue as the reason for her withdrawal, Sabalenka said, “I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal.”

Nonetheless, Sabalenka hopes to get ready for the Cincinnati Masters, which will take place early next month. Can the Belarusian star come back strongly after Wimbledon heartbreak? Let us know your views in the comments below.