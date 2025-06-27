WTA Bad Homburg: Jessica Pegula vs Linda Noskova; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

Ever since winning her last title in Charleston, back in April, the World No.3, Jessica Pegula, had been struggling to make a deep run across WTA events. Seems like the wait is over as she’s confirmed her semifinal spot at the Bad Homburg Open. On Friday, she will face Czechia’s Linda Noskova in order to enter the summit clash. So, who will have the last laugh and make it to the championship battle? Let’s find out.

Jessica Pegula v Linda Noskova: Preview

Jessica Pegula’s 2025 season has been amazing so far. Back in January, she succeeded in reaching the final at the Adelaide International. But then at the Australian Open, she couldn’t do much after losing to Serbia’s Olga Danilovic in the third round. In Doha, she managed to enter the QF stage before proving her on-court mettle in Austin. At the ATX Open, she lifted her maiden WTA trophy of the season after besting compatriot McCartney Kessler with a score line of 7-5, 6-2. But that was just the start of her consistent performances. At the Miami Open, Pegula succeeded in reaching her third final of the year in an event. However, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated her eventually.

But guess what? The American scored her second-straight summit clash appearance in the next tournament. At the Charleston Open, she not only entered the final but also won it. She beat compatriot Sofia Kenin with a score line of 6-3, 7-5. In Stuttgart, the World No.3 managed to reach the QF stage before going out of form. In Madrid, Rome, and Strasbourg, she was ousted in R32, R32, and R16, respectively. At the French Open, Pegula made it to the fourth round before her unexpected loss against Lois Boisson.

From clay, she then moved to grass earlier this month in Berlin. However, she failed to go past R16 against Liudmila Samsonova. Thankfully, it appears Pegula has regained her momentum in time ahead of the grass court major (Wimbledon). Playing in the Bad Homburg Open this week, she began her campaign with a straight-set win over Katerina Siniakova. On Thursday, she beat compatriot Emma Navarro in the QF stage.

Speaking of her opponent, Linda Noskova‘s 2025 season has been average to say the least. Earlier this year, she faced back-to-back early exits in Brisbane, Adelaide, and the Australian Open. However, she didn’t take long to catch form. In Abu Dhabi, she succeeded in reaching the semis. Next up, she kept the consistency going in Dubai and entered the quarterfinals. But then, she went through an unfortunate phase once again.

In Indian Wells, Miami, Rouen, Madrid, Rome, Strasbourg, and the French Open, Noskova failed miserably. She couldn’t move past the R64, R64, R16, R32, R32, R32, and First Round. But guess what? The transition on grass seems to have changed her fortunes lately. Last week, during the Nottingham Open, she succeeded in reaching the QF stage. And now, at the Bad Homburg Open, she’s replicated an even better form. Kicking off her campaign in style, Noskova beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in straight sets. In the next encounter of R16, she then ousted Croatia’s Donna Vekic with a score line of 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. However, her biggest win came over World No.7 and teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva on Thursday. Noskova beat her easily (6-3, 6-3) to confirm her spot in the semis.

Pegula v Noskova: Head-to-Head

Both the players have met only once in their careers so far. Currently, Noskova is leading the H2H tally 1-0 against Pegula.

2025 Dubai Tennis Championships R16: Noskova 6-3, 7-6(6)

Prediction: Jessica Pegula to win in a decider

Jessica Pegula outshines her Czech counterpart when it comes to their singles stats in 2025. With an impressive win percentage of 73.33, she’s clinched 33 of her 45 matches this season. But Linda Noskova has struggled at 17-15. Definitely, it’s not going to help her case at all.

Speaking of event history, Pegula has failed to shine at the Bad Homburg Open previously. Back in 2021, she played her only campaign here and couldn’t move beyond R16 after a defeat to Katerina Siniakova. Noskova’s experience has been no different. In her past two appearances (2023 and 2024), she was ousted in R16 on both occasions.

When it comes to their playing styles, Pegula is known for an impressive tactical approach. Alongside solid groundstrokes, she can also cover the court smoothly between the net and the baseline. Not to forget her down-the-line backhand to dominate rallies. Speaking of Noskova, she’s highly aggressive and utilizes her forehand and backhand strokes to build pressure on her opponents. She’s also got impactful groundstrokes in her arsenal to gain crucial points.

Taking into consideration the overall form in 2025, Jessica Pegula’s got the edge. Also, due to her style of play, which suits the grass. She can take the ball early on a fast-moving surface, aided by her court-covering abilities. All in all, the American is expected to confirm her maiden Bad Homburg Open final appearance against Noskova. The latter may pose a challenge, but the World No.3 is likely to win in a deciding set eventually.