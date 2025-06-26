WTA Bad Homburg: Mirra Andreeva vs Linda Noskova; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

“I don’t know if I managed to stay calm, but I just tried to fight for every point and put as many balls back in the court as I can, and just fight,” stated Mirra Andreeva, taking a sigh of relief, after she stood victorious in the third round of Wimbledon in 2023. However, the Russian tennis star lost in the finals to Madison Keys. Since then, she couldn’t attain her next success until Wednesday this week at the Bad Homburg Open. However, the journey is still far from over. She will now face Czechia’s Linda Noskova in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, June 26th. So, who will clinch the semifinal spot after this battle?

Mirra Andreeva v Linda Noskova: Preview

Mirra Andreeva has had an impressive season so far in 2025. Back in January, she made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old kept the consistency going and clinched her maiden WTA 1000 title the next month. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, she beat Clara Tauson with a score line of 7-6(1), 6-1 in the summit clash. But that was just a glimpse of her on-court prowess. Andreeva kept dominating her opponents and went on to clinch her second-straight WTA 1000 trophy of the season. At the Indian Wells, she bested none other than World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The 18-year-old won with a score line of 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

But then came a dry run in back-to-back appearances. In Miami and Stuttgart, she was eliminated in R32 and R16 respectively. However. Andreeva regained her form at the Madrid Open, reaching the QF stage. Not just that, she even replicated a similar performance in Rome and then the French Open. However, her transition to grass earlier this month didn’t go well. In Berlin, she lost in the first round against Magdalena Fręch. But the teenager seems to have come back on track ahead of the Wimbledon. In the ongoing Bad Homburg Open, on grass, she began her campaign on Wednesday with a straight-set win over Clara Tauson.

Speaking of her opponent, Czechia’s Linda Noskova’s 2025 season has been average if not poor. She began with back-to-back early round exits in Brisbane, Adelaide and then the Happy Slam. She was edged out in R16, R32, and First Round. But she soon picked up momentum in Abu Dhabi and managed to reach the semis. In Dubai, too, she reached the QF stage. However, the poor form caught her up once again.

In Indian Wells, Miami, Rouen, Madrid, Rome, Strasbourg, and the French Open, Noskova failed miserably. She couldn’t move beyond the R64, R64, R16, R32, R32, R32, and First Round in the respective tournaments. However, her arrival on the grass surface brought some relief. At the Nottingham Open last week, she succeeded in reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Rebecca Šramková. And now, she’s performed similarly at the Bad Homburg Open too. The 20-year-old kicked off her campaign with a straight-set win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović. In the next battle of the R16, the Czechian then stunned Croatia’s Donna Vekic with a score line of 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and confirmed her QF spot.

Andreeva v Noskova: Head-to-Head

Both the WTA players have faced each other four times in their careers. Currently, Andreeva leads the H2H tally 3-1 against Noskova. When they met the last time, it was during the R32 encounter in this season’s Italian Open. Andreeva emerged victorious eventually.

2025 Italian Open R32: Andreeva 6-1, 7-5

2025 Brisbane International R16: Andreeva 6-3, 6-0

2024 Madrid Open R64: Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

2024 Brisbane International QF: Noskova 7-5, 6-3

Prediction: Mirra Andreeva to win in straight sets

When it comes to the singles stats, Mirra Andreeva is miles ahead of her Czechian counterpart. The Russian star has got a solid win percentage of 78.04 after clinching 32 of her 41 matches in 2025. On the other hand, Linda Noskova has got an average record of 16-14.

Now coming to their event history, Andreeva has only played once at the grass event in Bad Homburg. Last season, she made her debut but failed to leave any mark. In the R32, she was ousted against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. Similarly, Noskova has also played just two campaigns, before this year, at the WTA 500 tournament. She’s also faced back-to-back R16 exits in 2023 and 2024.

But what about the playing styles of these two? Well, Andreeva is known for her solid groundstrokes. Not to mention the impeccable one-handed backhand. She also likes to dominate rallies from the baseline and earn crucial points. As for Noskova, she’s got an aggressive approach on the court. It gets aided by her impressive forehand and backhand strokes. Combine them up with her dependable groundstrokes to provide further boost in earning points.

Now considering the overall form this season, Mirra Andreeva seems to be the likely winner. The World No.7 is expected to confirm her maiden semifinal appearance at the Bad Homburg Open in straight sets against Noskova.