WTA Bad Homburg: Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The 2025 season has been full of extremes for the former world number one, Naomi Osaka. For example, she started the season by reaching the final at the ASB Classic before making it to the third round at AO. However, it was followed by a disappointing performance in the ‘Sunshine Doubles.’ But again, she managed to pull things back on track by clinching her first title in almost two years at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, FR. Just when her fans were showcasing a bit of optimism surrounding her chances at the French Open, she showcased yet another disappointing performance at the French Open. Following her early exit from the Roland Garros, she said, “As time goes on, I feel like I should be doing better. I hate disappointing people.” It was followed by yet another setback in Berlin. Can the four-time Grand Slam winner bounce back from this losing streak and make a winning start at the Bad Homburg Open against Olga Danilovic (SRB)?

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic: Preview

After losing to Paula Badosa in the first round of the French Open by 6(1)-7,6-1,6-4, Naomi Osaka hoped for a better start in her grass-court campaign. But unfortunately for the Japanese star, she went down to the world number 19, Liudmila Samsonova, by yet another three-set thriller in her first match at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. After that match, Osaka shared a heartfelt note on Threads saying, “I think I’m still trying to find myself and or figure out who I am. Can someone older than me please let me know if that’s a constant inner struggle or is it something we magically figure out one day?“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Naomi Osaka of Japan walks on court before playing against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

AD

With multiple questions in her mind, Naomi Osaka will now seek to get some wins under her belt before taking her flight to London for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Her opponent in the next match, Olga Danilovic, also had a few ups and downs this season. She reached the fourth round of the AO earlier this year, but just like Osaka, she failed miserably at the Indian Wells and Miami Open. However, it was followed by a title triumph at the WTA 125K Antalya, TR. Then again, Danilovic reached the final at the Rouen Open, where she was defeated by Elina Svitolina in two sets.

But after that, she failed to deliver in Madrid and Rome. Even at Roland Garros, the Serbian failed to go past her previous best record of reaching the fourth round at the iconic clay-court major. She was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka in the third round. However, at the Bad Homburg Open, she has already secured two victories in her previous two qualifiers. Danilovic defeated Ukraine’s Yulia Starodubtseva in the second qualifier by 7-6(4),6-2.

Osaka vs Danilovic: Head-to-Head

Naomi Osaka has never faced Olga Danilovic in her career before. Hence, their H2H record is 0-0. However, there was a chance of their faceoff in the second round of the 2021 US Open, but unfortunately for the Serb, she was forced to hand a walkover to the Japanese in that match due to a medical issue. So, who will eventually have the last laugh in their first-ever faceoff?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prediction: Osaka will win this match in three sets

Both these players have been on a similar track when it comes to analyzing their performances this season. Naomi Osaka, currently ranked 56th in the world, has a win-loss record of 17-8, with 0-1 on grass, while Olga Danilovic has recorded 19-10, with 2-1 on grass courts in 2025. But what is that factor that is keeping Osaka slightly ahead in this contest? Experience!

As it says, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ I believe Naomi Osaka will put up a tough fight in this match, and her vast experience of playing in some crucial matches will ultimately seal the deal for her. Talking about the experience, Naomi Osaka has an overall record of 21-18 on grass, while it’s just 9-9 for the Serbian, who primarily loves playing on hard courts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about their playing styles, Danilovic has an aggressive, all-court style of play with a strong focus on her left-handed forehand and powerful serves. She is known for her ability to make swift transitions from defense to offense. Olga Danilovic can be a really tricky opponent to handle, but can she outclass the vastly experienced campaigner?

Looks very unlikely at the moment! Naomi Osaka has an aggressive baseline game. Her power and precision behind her serve and groundstrokes make her game truly exceptional. Osaka has a decent two-handed backhand and a really powerful forehand. Her enormous grit to win longer rallies and her tactical acumen could well be her secret to success in this epic battle.