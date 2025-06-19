WTA Berlin: Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The 2025 Berlin Open has served up a sizzling quarterfinal clash: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka versus 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina. The Berlin Open is serving up a quarterfinal that could shape the entire grass-court season.There’s more than just a semifinal spot on the line. Whoever wins this one steps into Wimbledon as one of the heavy favorites. Sabalenka is out to reinforce her position as the top dog in the game, while Rybakina is gunning for a return to the top 10 and another shot at grass-court glory. So who will come out on top? Let’s find out!

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Preview

Elena Rybakina has had a strong run in 2025, posting a 28-11 win-loss record so far this season. Her biggest moment came at the Strasbourg Open, where she clinched the title after a gritty three-set win over Liudmila Samsonova, finishing 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-1. In addition to that title, she made the semifinals in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, losing to Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic, respectively.

The former Wimbledon champ kicked off her grass-court campaign at the Queen’s Club Championships with a solid performance. Rybakina eased past Heather Watson 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round. However, her progress was short-lived. In the next match, she faced Tatjana Maria and lost in straight sets, 4-6, 6-7(4). Maria eventually went on to win the tournament. The World No.11 has looked more composed in Berlin. She started with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win against Ashlyn Krueger in the first round. In her next match, she battled past qualifier Katerina Siniakova, claiming a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, has been one of the standout performers of 2025. She has already reached seven finals this year, showcasing her consistency across surfaces. The World No.1 began the season in top form, lifting trophies in Adelaide and Miami and reaching the finals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. The World No.1’s momentum continued into the clay season. Sabalenka captured the Madrid title and reached the finals in Stuttgart and Roland Garros. Despite her dominance, Grand Slam success has narrowly slipped through her fingers this year. She lost the Australian Open final to Madison Keys and was beaten by Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final. That made it two major final losses in a row to American opponents.

Now competing at the Berlin Open, the Belarusian entered the tournament as the top seed and received a bye in the first round. In her opening match, she faced Rebeka Masarova and took the first set 6-2 before rain and slippery conditions forced a suspension. When the match resumed on Thursday, the second set was much tighter, going to a tiebreak. Sabalenka held her ground and came through with the win to move into the next round.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Head-to-Head

Elena Rybakina will encounter Aryna Sabalenka for the 11th time on the court. The Belarusian leads the head-to-head 6-4.

WTA Finals 2024: Elena Rybakina 6-4,3-6, 6-1

Madrid Semifinal 2024: Aryna Sabalenka 6-1, 7-5,7-6

Brisbane Final 2024: Elena Rybakina 6-0,6-3

WTA Finals 2023: Sabalenka 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Beijing Quarterfinals 2023: Rybakina 7-5,6-2

Indian Wells Final 2023: Rybakina 7-6,6-4

Australian Open Final 2023: Sabalenka 4-6, 6-3,6-4

Wimbledon R16 2021: Sabalenka 6-3,4-6,6-3

Abu Dhabi Quarterfinal 2021: Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Wuhan Open Quarterfinals 2019: Sabalenka 6-3,1-6,6-1

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka in three sets

Aryna Sabalenka storms into matches with the kind of aggression that leaves no room for hesitation. Her bullet returns, heavy forehand topspin, and improved net presence allow her to control rallies with authority. But grass courts can be tricky. Movement gets slippery, and her second serve still has room for improvement. Against Rebeka Masarova, she won just 44% of points behind her second delivery. That’s a stat Rybakina will be eyeing closely.

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, brings a calmer storm. Her first serve is a missile, she’s averaging five aces per match in 2025, and her flatter groundstrokes zip off the grass like they’ve got somewhere else to be. She doesn’t waste energy, moves efficiently, and stays ice-cool in tiebreaks. But her second serve isn’t bulletproof either. In her previous match against Katerina Siniakova, she also managed only a 44% win rate on her second serve. For a player who builds so much off her first delivery, that’s a dangerous crack in the armor.

The grass helps Rybakina amplify her biggest weapon: that world-class first serve. But Sabalenka’s already proven she knows how to handle it. Their only previous meeting on this surface was at Wimbledon 2021, and the Belarusian had the blueprint. She returned deep, broke Rybakina’s rhythm, and came through with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Tactically, it’s all about pressure points. Sabalenka has to go after Rybakina’s second serve again—she’s been winning 48% of those points this season. If she can stay solid on her returns and step in early, she’ll make life uncomfortable for the Kazakh. This one’s going to be close. Expect big serves, heavy hitting, and very few long rallies. But Sabalenka’s current form gives her a slight edge. If she stays composed, she should be able to squeeze this out in three sets.