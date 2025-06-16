WTA Berlin: Paula Badosa vs Eva Lys; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

After being forced to withdraw her name from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open due to an injury, Paula Badosa made a strong comeback in Strasbourg. She reached the QF over there, and then after that tournament, she made a strong start at Roland Garros, beating the former world number one, Naomi Osaka, in three sets. However, despite that impressive start, she said, “I just played one full match in the last two months and a half. For me, every minute on court now is very valuable. So it’s just that and no expectations.” Her journey at the French Open came to an end in the third round at the hands of Australia’s Daria Kasatkina. But now the clay season is past, and she’s looking forward to making a winning start on grass! Badosa will take on Germany’s Eva Lys in the R32 of the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. Can she get the better of the German in the Steffi Graf Stadium?

Paula Badosa vs Eva Lys: Preview

If we take a look at Paula Badosa’s performances this season, she started the season with a surprising SF run at the 2025 AO. After that, she reached the QF at the Merida Open Akron, before repeating a similar run in Strasbourg. Badosa will be entering this match against Lys, following her 1-6,5-7 defeat to Kasatkina. Following her heartbreak in Paris, she penned down a heartfelt note saying, “We smile & we continue. 🧡 I’m happy to be back on court after all. Tennis is my passion, and being able to compete and experience all the beauty of it is priceless. I’m still far from the level I want to reach, but I know it’s all a process, just like everything in life; things don’t come overnight.“

Her relentless chase for excellence despite all the obstacles she has faced in her career over the last couple of years is what makes Badosa so special. Talking about this special player after an impressive victory, Daria Kasatkina said, “Paula is top ten. She’s an amazing player. She’s been showing very good results. I was ready for a difficult match. I knew if she would get a chance, she’d take it straight away.” Although Paula Badosa failed to make a similar long run in the second Grand Slam event of this season, fans will be keen to see her bring out her A-game at Wimbledon. But before that, she needs to get some wins under her belt in Berlin!

USA Today via Reuters Aug 9, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Paula Badosa of Spain serves against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland (not pictured) during first round play at Stade IGA.

Talking about her next opponent, Eva Lys, well, the 23-year-old German’s notable performances this season were reaching the fourth round at the AO before making it to the QF at the WTA 125 La Bisbal d’Empordà, ES. She will be entering this contest following her second-round exit from the French Open at the hands of Canada’s Victoria Mboko (4-6,4-6).

Badosa vs Lys: Head-to-Head

Has Paula Badosa ever met Eva Lys in her career? Well, the answer is no! So, at the moment, their head-to-head record is 0-0. Who will have the last laugh in their first-ever meeting?

Prediction: Badosa will win this match in straight sets

Neither of these two players has won a title this year. However, Paula Badosa has been in better form (comparatively) this season. She has a win-loss record of 15-9 this season, and if we take a look at her overall record on grass, it’s currently 20-14. Whereas, the win-loss record for Eva Lys is 17-14, and she has an overall record of 5-5 on this surface. This will be the first time they will be stepping on the grass courts this season. However, unlike Badosa, Lys had previously taken part in this tournament in 2022. However, at that time, she failed to qualify for the main round. Other than that, even in the Rankings, Paula Badosa is currently ranked 10th in the world, but Lys is 62nd on that list.

So, considering all these factors, including the stats and their overall performances this season, I feel the Spaniard will get through this match easily. Now, if we take a glimpse at their playing styles, Eva Lys is known for her aggressive baseline game, strong footwork, and her incredible ability to construct points effectively. However, her biggest concern this season has been her serves. Lys has hit 13 aces this season but has committed 53 double faults. But what’s that X factor in the Germans’ game? Well, Lys’ incredible fighting spirit and her ability to chop and change her strategy efficiently in the middle of a match are what make this player one to watch out for!

Will she succeed against Paula Badosa? Looks very unlikely at the moment! Badosa is known for her aggressive baseline game, relying on powerful serves and groundstrokes to dictate play. She can use her height and athleticism to full effect in order to generate strong serves and cover the court effortlessly. Other than her aggressive style of play, Badosa also has good defensive skills, enabling her to retrieve difficult shots from tricky positions and counterpunch effectively. Analyzing all of these, I think it’d be a bit difficult for Lys to topple Badosa in this match.