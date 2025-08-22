WTA Veteran Sorana Cirstea Turns Heads After Stunning Top Seed in US Open Warmup

Sorana Cirstea has been showing impressive form lately. She has won 11 of her last 14 matches and hasn’t dropped a single set this week. And that came despite her two separate injuries that forced her out of action for about eight months. Nevertheless, she returned with nothing but resilience in her mind as she took on the top seed, Liudmila Samsonova. If you’re wondering how that match-up went, let’s just say the resilience paid off.

The Romanian star absolutely destroyed the #19 WTA contender in the quarterfinal of the ‘Tennis in the Land’ tournament in Cleveland. This was their second encounter on the court. The rivalry between Cirstea and Samsonova began in August 2023, in the second round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, in Washington. Therein, Samsonova had prevailed with a decisive 6-1, 6-3 win over the Romanian. But this time, it was a different story.

The 35-year-old Romanian athlete won the battle against Samsonova in Cleveland with a commanding score of 6-4, 6-1. She exacted her revenge and now proceeds to the semifinals. Of course, Sorana Cirstea currently aims to re-enter the top 100 list. And the win over Samsonova is just the beginning of the story. After all, she definitely plans on dominating the court at the US Open.

This is a developing story…