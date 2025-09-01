Taylor Townsend Shares Emotional Locker Room Moment With Son After Brutal US Open Defeat

After defeating Jeļena Ostapenko and Mirra Andreeva, Taylor Townsend looked destined for a U.S. Open final. But in the round of 16, she ran into Barbora Krejčíková. The Czech star pulled off the unthinkable, saving eight match points to snatch victory and end Townsend’s dream run. In the midst of heartbreak, one constant has kept her grounded, her son.

After the defeat, an emotional Townsend left Louis Armstrong Stadium, tears flowing as the packed crowd gave her a roaring ovation. Her four-year-old son Adyn Aubrey Johnson, was also cheering from the stands.

At the press conference, everyone commended her performance and asked about her son, to which she explained that even in defeat, his presence calmed her and put a smile on her face. ” It was over 3 hours, and he sat there, and when I was talking to my coach when she was on the bathroom break, he was like, “If you need anything, I got you. Just ask me.” I’m like, “Okay.” So, you know, it’s nice to be able to have that. And, you know, I was in the cool-down area, and he was like, “Hey, Mom, let’s work out together.”

While talking to the reporters during the presser, she further added, “And I’m like, “Sir, I just played three hours. I don’t want to work out.” He’s like, “Let’s do some squats.” I’m like, “I’m good.”So, you know, that’s the kid thing where it’s just like, you know, they have no idea. And I actually said it because I wanted to know what he was going to say. I was like, “Yeah.” He was like, “Good job, Mom.” I was like, “Thanks.” I was like, “AJ, I lost.” He was like, “It’s okay.” And I was like, “That’s the attitude.” So, I’m trying to embody that.”

Certainly, Townsend’s campaign was nothing short of dramatic. She thought she could reach the finals, but fate had other plans. Storming through the openings, she started strong, but 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková flipped the script in a dramatic second-set tie-break, edging it 7-6 (13) before sealing a 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3 comeback win. Though her US Open dreams are still alive in the doubles, Townsend was heartbroken with her singles exit.

Taylor Townsend’s US Open loss “just stings”

Taylor Townsend had the advantage in both the opening and the second set, even holding a match point in the 10th game. However, Krejcikova worked her magic in the tiebreak, saving seven match points and overturning a 3-6 deficit before sealing the set on her third opportunity. “To be honest, I’m totally enjoying this crowd. Even though it’s not for me, it’s for the Americans, it’s fine. I’m looking forward to seeing you again in my next match – I think against another American,” Krejcikova said in her interview on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court after the match.

Talking about her defeat, Townsend explained, “It just stings, because I literally gave everything. She came up with some really, really great tennis in moments where she was down, and I thought I had it.”

With this Townsend will now focus on her doubles run; her next match is against Camila Osorio and Yue Yuan. Their team has been dominant against their previous opponent, but can they navigate against them?

For Krejcikova, she will now go up against fourth seed Jessica Pegula, another American contender. Pegula, last year’s finalist, booked her place in the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Ann Li.