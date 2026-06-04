What Is Mirra Andreeva’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

Mirra Andreeva is on fire right now. The 19-year-old Russian has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 season, carrying her superb clay-court form all the way to the French Open semifinals. Already a fixture in the WTA Top 10, Andreeva has established herself as a genuine Grand Slam contender and is now just one win away from her first Roland Garros final. With the tennis world watching closely, fans are asking not only how far she can go in Paris, but also how much the teenage star is worth. Let’s take a closer look at Mirra Andreeva’s net worth and earnings.

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What is Mirra Andreeva’s Net Worth?

Let’s keep it simple. Mirra Andreeva’s estimated net worth in 2026 is believed to be between $1 million and $5 million, though exact figures remain unconfirmed. That’s a remarkable figure for a player who only turned professional in 2022. But then again, Andreeva isn’t an ordinary teenager. She’s a multiple WTA 1000 champion, a Grand Slam semifinalist, and one of the brightest young stars in tennis.

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Her financial rise has mirrored her success on the court. Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Andreeva has significantly boosted her earnings through prize money, endorsement deals, and deep runs at some of tennis’s biggest tournaments. WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, along with consistent performances on the biggest stages, have helped transform her from a promising prospect into one of the sport’s most marketable young stars. At just 19 years old, her earning potential still appears to be scratching the surface.

Imago TENNIS ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL, Mirra Andreeva from Russia after victory n her match against Victoria Mboko of Canada during the Womens singles Final Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Club in in Adelaide, Saturday, January 17, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ADELAIDE SOUTH AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xMATTxTURNERx 20260117141345547379

Mirra Andreeva’s Career Earnings

According to official tour records, Mirra Andreeva has earned more than $9 million in career prize money by the middle of the 2026 season. Earlier reports in 2025 and early 2026 listed lower totals, but her earnings have continued to rise rapidly, driven by strong performances at Grand Slams and WTA 1000 events.

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The growth has been remarkable. Andreeva earned just $25,811 in prize money in 2022 before breaking through with $750,477 in 2023. She followed that with $1,924,659 in 2024 and then enjoyed a career-defining 2025 season worth more than $4.7 million in prize money alone. By 2026, she had firmly established herself among the highest-earning young players in women’s tennis.

Unlike athletes in team sports, professional tennis players do not receive a fixed salary. Instead, their income comes primarily from tournament prize money, performance bonuses, sponsorship agreements, and endorsement deals. One of Andreeva’s biggest paydays came when she captured the Dubai WTA 1000 title, earning nearly $600,000 in prize money. After the victory, she joked that the money would go to her father because she did not yet have her own bank account.

Year Prize Money (USD) 2022 $25,811 2023 $750,477 2024 $1,924,659 2025 $4,726,226 2026* $2,126,599 Career Total $9,553,772

Mirra Andreeva’s Professional Career

Mirra Andreeva’s rise through the tennis world has been nothing short of remarkable. Born in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, she picked up a tennis racket at the age of six and quickly emerged as one of the sport’s most promising young talents. To support her development, her family later relocated to Europe, where she received advanced training and gained access to higher-level competition.

Andreeva announced herself on the global stage in 2023, earning the WTA Newcomer of the Year award after a series of breakthrough performances. She continued her rapid ascent in 2024 by reaching the French Open semifinals, becoming one of the youngest players in recent years to make such a deep run at a Grand Slam.

The real statement, however, came in 2025. Andreeva captured back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, becoming the youngest player to achieve that feat. The success propelled her into the world’s Top 5 for the first time and cemented her status as one of the leading stars of the next generation. By 2026, she had established herself as a consistent contender at the biggest tournaments and one of the most exciting players on the WTA Tour.

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Mirra Andreeva’s Brand Endorsements

Off the court, Andreeva has also built an impressive endorsement portfolio. She has been associated with Nike since 2018, when she was just 11 years old, and uses Wilson racquets as part of a partnership that began early in her professional career.

The biggest addition came in January 2025, when Rolex signed the rising star as a brand ambassador. The luxury watchmaker’s roster includes some of the biggest names in tennis, and Andreeva later revealed that partnering with Rolex had been a dream of hers because of her admiration for Roger Federer. “It was my dream to work with Rolex because of Roger,” she said.

Brand Category Partnership Started Nike Apparel & Footwear 2018 Wilson Tennis Racquets & Equipment 2022 Rolex Luxury Watches 2025

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Mirra Andreeva’s House and Cars

Despite her growing success and multi-million-dollar earnings, Mirra Andreeva keeps a relatively low profile away from the tennis court. She is based in Cannes, France, where she trains and has lived for several years as part of her development on the professional tour. There are no publicly available reports of lavish real estate purchases or luxury mansions associated with her name.

When it comes to cars, Andreeva’s situation is a little more amusing. During the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, she revealed that she already had a dream Porsche model in mind. However, there was one catch: she did not yet have a driver’s license. “I still don’t have my driver’s licence. Yeah, we’re going to see,” she joked after one of her matches. For now, the rising star is still relying on others to get behind the wheel.

At just 19 years old, Andreeva’s biggest investments remain her tennis career and continued development on the WTA Tour. With multiple WTA 1000 titles, deep Grand Slam runs, and a growing list of endorsement deals already to her name, her financial profile is expected to continue rising alongside her success on the court.