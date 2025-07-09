Who Are Iga Swiatek’s Parents? Tomasz and Dorota Swiatek

Iga Swiatek didn’t get the best start in 2025. The former World No. 1 has yet to win a single title on any surface, and the closest she came was during the French Open. Unfortunately, for Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka handed her a tough loss after their hard-fought (7-4, 4-6, 6-0 in favor of Sabalenka) clash in the Roland-Garros semis. However, the Polish tennis icon is right back in the mix at the 2025 Wimbledon. In fact, many thought she made beating American challenger Danielle Collins look easy.

“I don’t know, I was just in the zone, you know? I knew what I wanted to play and I knew I need to be brave… and just let my hand do the job,” the five-time Grand Slam winner said after a commanding 6–2, 6–3 win over Collins at Center Court. The momentum continued in her Round of 16 win against Carla Tauson. Now, as Swiatek looks to reach another semifinal, here’s a closer look at Iga Swiatek’s parents, the support system that helps her come back stronger.

Who are Iga Swiatek’s parents?

At just 24, Iga Swiatek has established herself as a bona fide tennis icon from Poland. Naturally, all the talent in the world doesn’t result in 22 singles titles before turning 25. Thankfully, the 2024 French Open Champion didn’t have to rely on talent alone, as Iga Swiatek’s parents, Tomasz Swiatek and Dorota Swiatek, were incredibly supportive of their daughter. And there was good reason.

Tomasz Swiatek, the 2022 Grand Slam winner’s father, shares his daughter’s love for excelling in sports. Born on July 26, 1964, the tennis icon’s father was a world-class competitor in his day. Although Tomasz Swiatek didn’t play tennis, his rowing skills earned the 58-year-old a berth in the Polish national men’s quadruple sculls team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Mr. Swiatek didn’t earn any Olympic medals, finishing seventh in the event. However, his nation has honored the tennis champion’s father for his contribution to sports. In 2020, Poland conferred the Order of Polonia Restituta on Tomasz Swiatek. The ceremony also honored his daughter, who had just won her first Grand Slam. Yet you’d be wrong to think that only the 24-year-old’s father contributed to her success, as both Iga Swiatek’s parents played their part.

The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist didn’t just fulfill her father’s dream but proved time and again that her mother’s support did not go in vain. A trained orthodontist, Iga Swiatek’s mother, Dorota Swiatek, took care of the finances related to her daughter’s training in the early days. While the former US Open champ has sponsors now, that wasn’t the case when she started.

While Mrs. Swiatek has always kept a low profile, choosing to stay away from the limelight, Polish magazine Polityka reported that the Olympian’s mother financed her daughter from the earnings from her dental clinic. Despite her mother keeping a low profile, we do have another insight about Iga Swiatek’s parents.

What’s the ethnicity of the tennis star’s parents?

Iga Swiatek’s parents, Tomasz Swiatek and Dorota Swiatek, are both of Polish descent, making them part of the Slavic ethnic group.

Did Iga Swiatek’s parents get divorced?

Despite the support they had for their daughter, Iga Swiatek’s parents didn’t have a smooth married life. Although the former World No. 1 has never really spilled to many details about her personal life, the Polityka’s Marcin Piątek revealed that her parents divorced. “When Iga was a teenager, her parents divorced, and her mother, Dorota, suddenly disappeared from their lives.” wrote Marcin Piątek.

“The arrangement was straightforward: the father took care of Agata, while the mother traveled with Iga everywhere. The seriousness of their daughters’ training required substantial financial support, which primarily fell on the mother, who ran a dental clinic near Warsaw,” read the Polityka report. Meanwhile, her father, who serviced photocopiers, couldn’t contribute substantially to Iga Swiatek’s training.

However, things changed after the divorce. “After the divorce, both daughters stayed with Tomasz. Dorota did not change her place of residence or work, and her contact with Iga broke off,” as per the interview with Polityka, excerpts of which were published in Sports.pl. Yet, through the challenges, their strained relationship survived.

Iga Swiatek’s relationship with her parents

While both Iga Swiatek’s parents may not have the same connection with their daughter after the divorce, it’s not like her mother has no relationship with her tennis champion daughter. Dorota Swiatek once spoke about her complex relationship with the multiple-time French Open winner. “I watch most of the broadcasts from my daughter’s matches,” she said.

“Iga is already an adult, independent and self-reliant… I always congratulate my daughter on titles, usually by e-mail. On the other hand, contact is severely limited,” she confessed about their relationship. That being said, Swiatek does share the special moments with both of them. In 2022, both of Iga Swiatek’s parents were there at the Court Philippe Chatrier to watch their daughter clinch her second Grand Slam.