Who is Naomi Osaka’s New Coach at the Canadian Open? Everything You Need to Know About Him

Naomi Osaka’s shock split from coach Patrick Mouratoglou hadn’t been in the news for long. But it was definitely a headline development, especially with the Canadian Open already going on and the US Open just weeks away. Well, the speculations about what may have happened will take a backseat for now, as the name of Osaka’s new coach has been made known. And it’s quite a noteworthy change. So, let’s get to know about the new arrival in Osaka’s team.

Who is the new man spearheading Naomi Osaka’s coaching team?

Moving away from the man who had coached Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and other big names, the Japanese star has brought in Tomasz Wiktorowski of Poland into the fold. In case you don’t know who that is, the 44-year-old has been the coach of two of the best Polish women’s tennis players over the course of his coaching tenure. And he is regarded as one of the best tennis minds to come out of Poland.

Born on January 10, 1981, in Warsaw, Tomasz Wiktorowski was a prominent youth tennis player in the country, after which he transitioned into coaching. He had been the captain of the Polish Fed Cup team from 2009 to 2015. And he even coached the Polish team in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. And it was during his time with Team Poland that he became the coach of Agnieszka Radwanska.

She had been the most prominent WTA star from Poland at that time. And with Wiktorowski’s guidance, she would go on to play her only Grand Slam Final at the 2012 Wimbledon. Besides this, she also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open twice. Her biggest win came in 2015 when she claimed the ATP Finals in China. She even reached a career high of No. 2.

His success with Radwanska and his growing fame as an elite tennis brain saw him join the team of Iga Swiatek in late 2021. And she has arguably had the most success under his tutoring. In the 3 years that they were together, Swiatek won four Grand Slams. That included the French Open and the US Open in their first year of partnership only.

In 2022 only, she went on a historic 37-match win streak, the longest this century in the WTA. She even spent 123 weeks as World No. 1. In 2022, Tomasz Wiktorowski was named the Polish Coach of the Year, while Swiatek became the WTA Player of the Year and the Polish Sports Personality of the Year. But his work eventually got recognized after Iga Swiatek’s WTA Finals win in 2023. She would be the WTA Player of the Year again. But for the first time, Tomasz Wiktorowski became the WTA Coach of the Year.

Now, Naomi Osaka will have the Polish mastermind in her box as she tries to add her 5th overall Major. More importantly, Osaka will look to stem the rut she has been in for a couple of years.

What makes Tomasz Wiktorowski so valuable to Osaka?

The Japanese world No. 49 had won her last Grand Slam in 2021. And she hasn’t been able to clear the R32 in any of the Slams in 2025. Her collab with Mouratoglou started well, and it looked like her problems were solved. But it’s as bad as it can get. Well, Wiktorowski’s expertise in psychologically visualizing the sport would help Osaka a lot. She has struggled in that aspect, with the emotions getting the better of her.

The Polish coach is a graduate of the Warsaw University of Technology in Automotive and Construction Machinery Engineering. His technical education comes in use in his analytical work in tennis. Just see how he beautifully broke down Agnieszka Radwanska’s play in his interview with Sportowy24.PL in November 2018. “Agnieszka’s playing style required immense concentration—she had to constantly anticipate her opponent’s actions. To be able to play like this, you have to be comfortable—that’s when you read the game.”

While he worked with Radwanska, a technically superior player but whose strong suit was not power, Wiktorowski ended up working with someone in Iga Swiatek whose game is built around strength, power, endurance, and baseline hitting. And he has handled both of them quite expertly.

After going their separate ways in 2024, the 2025 Wimbledon winner mentioned how important it was to have someone like Tomasz Wiktorowski in your ear. “His experience, analytical and strategic attitude and enormous knowledge about tennis helped us to achieve things I’ve never dreamed of only a few months after we started working together,” Swiatek said, according to BBC.

We won’t have to wait too long for any tangible impact that the Polish coach may have on Naomi Osaka‘s tennis journey. The Canadian Open will give us some initial indication. But the US Open will tell us what we need to know.