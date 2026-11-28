Essentials Inside The Story From John Cena to The Undertaker, the wrestling world mourns Bronson Reed, with Kevin Owens delivering an emotional in-ring tribute in Athens

WWE faces backlash after fans claim its SmackDown tribute used an AI-generated voiceover

An account shared by a wrestling content creator has brought attention to the unanswered questions surrounding Reed's death.

Bronson Reed, the Australian powerhouse who had repeatedly returned from major setbacks to resume performing at the highest level, died on November 27 at 38, nine days after returning home from Saudi Arabia. He had undergone surgery while recovering from injuries reportedly sustained at Crown Jewel on November 7. WWE confirmed his death, attributing it to medical complications, but has not disclosed their nature or established whether the reported injuries played any part. WWE’s silence on the cause has left plenty of questions, even as tributes poured in from across the business.

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John Cena, the 17-time world champion, shared a memorial image on Instagram featuring Reed’s name and the years 1988–2026. Ric Flair also paid tribute to the Australian wrestler, calling him “another soldier in our business that left us way too early!”

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Rhea Ripley shared a photograph with Reed and wrote, “I love you bro. Shattered.” The fellow Australian star’s message reflected the personal impact of the loss. Ripley, who, like Reed, was born in Adelaide and came up through Riot City Wrestling, also posted a longer message to her “wrestling big brother.”

She remembered watching him at Riot City as a 12-year-old and knowing he was special to the Australian scene. Years later, the two worked shows together, went through a tryout together, and worked at Nutrition Warehouse, where they swapped downloaded movies and shows to watch on shifts. Both eventually made it to the US and represented Australia side by side.

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Ripley called him a “warm and bright light” and a “genuine teddy bear” with an “infectious chuckle,” said he always looked out for her, and added that the loss has hit everyone who shared a locker room with him.

Jey Uso also posted “RIP JERMAINE” on Instagram, while Big E remembered Reed as a “gentle giant” and expressed disbelief over the news. Grayson Waller thanked him for opening doors for Australian wrestlers, writing: “Love you brother. Thankyou for opening so many doors for myself and many others in Australian wrestling.”

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The Miz also remembered Reed as an amazing wrestler and an even better person. Other names from across the wrestling business, including Lance Archer, Trey Miguel, Deonna Purrazzo, Lexis King, and Christopher Daniels, shared messages of condolence. Penta, meanwhile, announced that Team Mexico would dedicate its Survivor Series match against Team USA to Reed.

Diamond Dallas Page said he “couldn’t help but think of Eddie,” a reference to Eddie Guerrero, who died in 2005 at 38 from heart failure. JD McDonagh called Reed “the nicest, coolest guy you could ever hope to meet,” a dedicated dad who was funny and had great taste in music. William Regal described him as “a truly lovely gentleman,” and The Undertaker sent condolences to his family. Matthew Rehwoldt wrote, “This has not been a fair year.”

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Swerve Strickland, who ended Reed’s NXT North American Championship reign in June 2021, said he would not be where he is without him and signed off “Love you JH.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens delivered one of the most emotional tributes during a WWE live event at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, on the night of the announcement. The company opened the show with a traditional 10-bell salute in Reed’s honor, while Owens wore a black armband bearing the name “Bronson” in white letters during his match.

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Owens then addressed the audience at the end of the show, speaking about Reed’s priorities outside the ring. He said words were difficult to find and recalled how the roster had learned shortly before the show that WWE had lost “one of our family members.” Owens admitted that he did not know Reed well, mentioning the few times they had spoken, but said he knew how much Reed loved performing for the fans and how deeply he loved his family.

“I knew for a fact, beyond performing in this ring, he loved his family more than anything so tonight if there is anything to take away from a tragedy like that – it’s take care of each other and love each other… Forgive each other.”

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Owens said it was not an easy decision for anyone on the roster to perform that night, and that the crowd’s energy helped them through it. And concluded with: “Bronson, Jermaine, we were lucky to have you, and you will be extremely missed.”

WWE Catches Flak Amid Tributes

WWE also opened its November 27 SmackDown broadcast with a tribute graphic for Reed. The episode had been taped on November 23, four days before his death was announced. WWE added the tribute ahead of the broadcast, with the company having to put it together at short notice. The same announcement was also shared on social media, accompanied by a voiceover that some viewers thought sounded like commentator Michael Cole.

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However, fans quickly accused WWE of using an AI-generated voice, with some calling the tribute disrespectful and low effort. Some fans called it “incredibly dystopian.” However, the claim that the voice was AI-generated has not been confirmed.

That said, TJR Wrestling reported that WWE will donate all net proceeds from Reed’s merchandise to support his wife and children. A more fitting tribute can also be expected at Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston on Saturday night.

From Crown Jewel to His Final Days: What We Know

His final WWE appearance came at Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 7. Reed interfered in the World Tag Team Championship match involving his Vision teammates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory against Penta and Je’Von Evans. Oba Femi confronted him and threw him from the entrance stage through a table.

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Reports from TMZ said Reed suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. He remained in Saudi Arabia for treatment after the rest of the roster flew home, and underwent surgery before returning home around November 18 to continue his recovery. Fans were hoping to see him back in action soon. Roughly ten days later, WWE announced his death.

Few details about his final days have been confirmed. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Reed had been “in touch with people all the way through” until two or three days before WWE’s announcement, when he stopped responding. Meltzer said he could not tell whether something happened a couple of days earlier or on the day itself, and expected more to come out within 24 hours.

One account has since come from Australian wrestling content creator Smartest Mark Alive. He wrote on X that Adelaide was his hometown, that he knew members of Reed’s family well, and that the information had come directly from them. According to his account, Reed was taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, and the decision was made to bring him back to the US following complications involving surgery there. He further claimed that Reed developed infections and blood clots during the process and was rushed to the hospital on the morning of his death, but that “it was too late.” Neither WWE nor Reed’s family has publicly confirmed these details, leaving the account unverified.

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The creator posted it while defending Oba Femi, who was being blamed online. “You cannot blame Oba for medical complications,” he wrote. Fans have since rallied behind the Nigerian wrestler, condemning attempts by some social media users to hold him responsible.

The death has also revived talk about safety in the business. Kayla Braxton, who worked as a WWE backstage interviewer for almost eight years before leaving in 2024, posted on X on November 28 that loving wrestling should not stop people from holding the industry accountable. She named no one and no company, but said these conversations are “long overdue” and “should’ve started with Owen Hart.”

The Long Road From Adelaide to The Vision

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, in 1988, Jermaine Haley spent about 19 years in wrestling, including roughly 11 on the Australian independent scene. Reed began his wrestling career in Australia under the name Jonah Rock before joining WWE in 2019.

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He competed in NXT and won the North American Championship before WWE released him in 2021. He won the title on May 18, 2021, beating Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to become the first Australian to hold it. Swerve Strickland ended the reign a little over six weeks later, in June.

After his release, Reed worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, and scored a notable win over Kazuchika Okada in Japan. He returned in 2022, on the December 19 episode of Raw, and gradually established himself as a major presence on the main roster. Known as “The Auszilla,” he finished opponents with the Tsunami.

His second run included winning the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and becoming a key member of The Vision. His rivalry with Oba Femi also became a prominent part of his recent WWE appearances.

However, Reed’s progress was repeatedly interrupted by injuries. He fractured his talus bone during the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series in November 2024. The injury required surgery and kept him away from the ring for nearly six months. Reed later revealed that the bone had broken completely in half and that he had to relearn how to walk, run, and jump. He also said his foot mobility would never return to 100 percent.

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In February 2026, Reed suffered another major setback when he tore his distal biceps during a Raw match on February 23. He underwent surgery four days later and missed WrestleMania for a second consecutive year. He eventually returned in September after losing around 20 kilograms during his recovery.