Alex Michelsen Scares With Medical Timeout During Heated Cincinnati Open Clash

The US Open is inching closer, and the pressure is on! Especially for the young guns eyeing their shot at the last Grand Slam of the season. But with that chase comes fatigue — and the grind of playing flat-out in warm-up tournaments. Alex Michelsen is feeling the heat. The American just finished a strong run at the Canadian Masters, reaching the quarterfinals as the 26th seed. Now he’s in Cincinnati, hoping to go even further. But a few obstacles have stirred concern.

Kicking off his Cincinnati campaign in the round of 64, Michelsen is facing Corentin Moutet. The match started with a scare as the Frenchman grabbed the first set 6-3. But the 20-year-old wasn’t about to fold, roaring back to take the second set 6-3. A real mark of a rising star.

Then came trouble in the decider. As reported by Edge AI on X: “Medical time out for Alex Michelsen. Quick massage on the left thigh / groin. Michelsen to serve for the match at 5-4 vs Corentin Moutet in set 3.” Uh-oh.

The match is still alive, keeping everyone in suspense. Can Alex Michelsen push through the pain and close it out? He’s just one game away from victory — and from taking down the Frenchman.