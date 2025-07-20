Alexander Bublik Gets Brutally Honest After Grueling Showdown: ‘Complete Torturing’

Alexander Bublik has done it! After a tough first-round exit at Wimbledon, the Kazakh bounced back spectacularly to claim victory at the Swiss Open. Facing Juan Manuel Cerundolo in their first-ever tour meeting, Bublik battled through a grueling final to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and secure his sixth career title. Notably, this is his first title on clay—and it was far from an easy ride. Even Alexander couldn’t help but get real about the challenge he faced!

Speaking during the trophy ceremony, the world No. 34 reflected on the match with candor and respect. Having been part of the sport for nearly a decade, he’s faced many tough opponents, but this final stood out. “First of all, Juan, I told you at the net this was not tennis; this was complete torturing. That’s one of the… you know, this is my sixth title, and I’ve played the greats of the game, but this final I will remember as one of the toughest that I ever played,” Bublik admitted. The grit it took to win was clear in every word.

And his claim holds weight. Bublik has battled top names like Daniil Medvedev, whom he beat in the Halle final—Medvedev being a former World No. 1 and US Open champion. He also scored his first Top 5 win against Alexander Zverev, an Olympic gold medalist and multiple Grand Slam finalist, during the 2022 Montpellier final, where he claimed his maiden ATP title. Plus, just last month at Halle, Bublik became only the second player after Carlos Alcaraz to beat Jannik Sinner since October 2024, proving his mettle on big stages.

Juan Cerundolo, ranked 109th, didn’t make it easy. The Argentinian shone all week, knocking out big names like David Goffin and Casper Ruud en route to the final. In their matchup, Cerundolo impressed with a strong serve—landing 73 percent of his first serves—and held Bublik to just 39 percent on second-serve points. It was a fierce display of skill and tenacity right to the end.

Yet, it was Alexander Bublik’s 13 aces that ultimately sealed the deal in a tight 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory. He didn’t hide his admiration for Juan or the event itself. “I can’t wait to come back next year. It was beautiful out; it’s an amazing spot, and I’m really, really happy that I’m standing here as a winner. But, nevertheless, even if I would lose in the first round, the view is amazing,” he said, soaking in the moment with genuine appreciation despite the fierce battle.

With this Gstaad win, the 28-year-old Bublik jumped back into the ATP Tour’s top 30. Earlier, he had slipped outside the top 30 after a shocking first-round loss to Jaume Munar at Wimbledon. But before the Grand Slam, he made some frank reflections about his career.

Alexander Bublik makes a surprising call ahead of Wimbledon campaign

On June 22, Bublik rolled out the full toolkit in Halle, showing off a grass-court masterclass as he toppled Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4). This win wasn’t just a stylish victory; it smashed a six-match losing streak against the Russian ace. His fifth career title felt particularly emotional. “It’s tough to speak. I had such tough months since last Wimbledon to probably this summer,” Bublik revealed after clinching the trophy. “I was close to calling it quits after Wimbledon because I was not enjoying it anymore.”

March wasn’t kind to Bublik; he was languishing outside the Top 80, weighed down by early exits and a drained energy tank. The flair and spark that made him a fan favorite seemed to flicker out. But the Kazakh quietly fired the starting gun on his comeback, snagging the Piemonte Open Challenger title in May. Then, the big breakthrough hit—a Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros. The journey was far from over, but things were heating up.

Bublik kept it real: “I promised my coach that I would stay there and keep practicing, and after Wimbledon we will make a decision about whether I need to take a couple of months off before trying to come back,” he said. “Now this is happening. I don’t know. Quarters at the French. Winner here. I have no words.” His perseverance flipped doubt into victory, showing the fight off the court mattered just as much as on it.

Could this heartfelt win fuel a longer push through the season? Time will tell. For now, Bublik’s got serious cause to celebrate—a comeback story packed with grit and passion that won’t soon be forgotten.