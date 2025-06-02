American Ex-Pro Finds Serena Williams a Partner in Novak Djokovic After French Open Milestone

Novak Djokovic is on a roll at the French Open! The Serb hasn’t dropped a set. He only faced a tough challenge against Frenchman Corentin Moutet in his R2 match. So far, his campaign for the 25th Grand Slam is looking up. On Monday, he powered through to the quarterfinals after taking down Cameron Norrie, despite a short MTO in the first set. His overall form has left Coco Vandeweghe seriously impressed!

During the match, Nole took a brief medical timeout after the first set. He had his right foot checked by a physician on the court. It appeared like a blister was bothering him. But he didn’t let it deter his glory as he shrugged it off and went on to win the next two sets. Now, he’s reached the quarter-finals at the clay-court major for a 16th consecutive year!

After his win (6-2, 6-3, 6-2), the commentators could hardly believe his form. Coco Vandeweghe, who retired in August 2023, made a sharp observation. She said, “Novak Djokovic is the standard, just like Serena Williams was.” (via an X user). Sam Querrey and Chris Eubanks on TNT live agreed with her!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just like Serena Williams—a three-time French Open champion (2002, 2013, 2015) with a 69-14 record at Roland Garros—Djokovic has become the standard there. His longevity and skill on clay are unmatched. He’s also won the French Open three times (2016, 2021, 2023) and recently notched his 100th match win at the tournament. His record now stands at an impressive 100-16. Could he break the tie? Only time will tell!

Not to mention, Serena has always been an inspiration to Nole. During his 2021 US Open campaign, he faced quite a bit of criticism and expectation that turned into pressure for the champion. How did he handle it? He said, via the US Open website, “I was talking to Serena. She was very emotional about everything that was going on. I can relate to what she’s been going through right now. I understand it now. Obviously, once you’re in that situation, you can really comprehend what a player goes through.”

Now he’s heading into a rematch with Alexander Zverev! The last time he faced the German, he was struggling with his hamstring injury and was forced to withdraw in their semi-final clash at AO. But how does he feel about his form so far?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Novak Djokovic opens up about his form lately

The 38-year-old has been refreshingly honest about his chances since bouncing back from a hamstring injury and that pesky eye infection, which spoiled his shot at a 100th title at the Miami Open. He made it to the finals against rising star Jakub Mensik but was clearly struggling with a blister on his eye, even reaching for eyedrops during changeovers. Still, he didn’t let that setback hold him down for long. In Geneva last month, he stormed back to win his milestone 100th title.

Now, he’s charging into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros with serious momentum. Reflecting on his Geneva win, Djokovic said, “It’s a very pretty number, but 101 victories sounds better. I will continue to search for another victory; it’s clearly not finished for me here. I’m very honored to make history in this sport, which has given me everything in my life.”

Djokovic knows what it takes to get past Cameron Norrie—he just did it two weeks ago on his way to that Geneva title. On Court Philippe-Chatrier, he wasted no time, quickly taking control and shutting down Norrie’s attempts to drag out the rallies. After trading early breaks, Djokovic surged ahead to claim a crisp opening set. He looked sharp, focused, and ready for anything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what about his next big test? Facing Zverev again is no small feat, especially with that earlier medical timeout still fresh in everyone’s mind. Could it become an issue in the next match? Djokovic isn’t worried. “I feel good. I always have high expectations; I know that I can always play better each day,” he said. “But in the end, it’s 12 sets played, 12 sets won, so it’s all positive and solid up until now.”

He’s definitely putting all his cards on the table this time! Last year, he made it to the quarterfinals before falling to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Could this be the year he goes all the way to the semis—and maybe even lifts the trophy? What do you think? Drop your thoughts below!