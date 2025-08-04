American Legend Sets Sights on Roger Federer and Serena Williams for Dream Sit-Down After Tennis Exit

Watching players hang up their rackets is always tough, but some, like Andy Roddick, reinvent themselves brilliantly. His Served podcast launched in January 2024 with a fun Australian Open recap alongside Jon Wertheim. A year and a half on, Andy chats with star guests, boasting 149K subscribers. The American Hall-of-Fame is far from done chasing his dreams.

From the start, Roddick and Wertheim went straight for the biggest stories, serving up hot takes on everything lighting up the tennis world every Tuesday. Whether dissecting the high-profile doping cases of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek or diving into debates about gender inequality, Andy never pulled his punches. Big names have graced the show too: Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi have stopped by, but Roddick’s eyes are now on legends from America and Switzerland.

He told The National News, “There are people I want to interview. Obviously, I want to sit down with Roger [Federer] and sit down with Serena [Williams], but I also think the timing has to be right for those things,” sharing his vision for what’s next.

Andy Roddick’s tennis career was pure fireworks—built on a monster serve and relentless drive. He stormed onto the scene as a teenage powerhouse, winning the US Open in 2003 and claiming the world No.1 spot with fearless play. He clashed with legends like Roger Federer and Nadal, pushed matches to breaking point, and gave fans epic moments year after year. Even in retirement, those highlight-reel battles and that all-out competitive spirit still define his legacy on court. Much like the stars he hopes to bring in

Since retiring in 2022, Federer has embraced family life and travel while staying close to tennis as an ambassador and investor, even hinting at possible exhibition comebacks. Serena Williams has focused on motherhood, wellness, and business, growing her venture capital firm and promoting women’s empowerment—all while keeping fans wondering if a return to the court is still possible. Both legends continue to inspire far beyond their playing days, which is what Andy does through his podcast now.

Through his podcast, Roddick’s audience keeps growing, with 2025 WTA Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek as his most recent headline guest. Behind the scenes, he’s teamed up with Wertheim, producer Mike Hayden, tech mastermind Sean Wilcoxson, and social expert Sophie Cabaniss, crafting a weekly show packed with expert insights and delivered straight to tennis fans’ phones. He’s just swapped the racket for a mic and camera!

The American himself sums up his big goals: “I’m confident those type of things will happen. Those are my favorite shows. Those are the ones I get nervous for. But I don’t know. We’ll see. We don’t want to just be a show. We want to be a media company.” The ambitions are only getting bolder. While he might not be on the court, Roddick has opened up about life after retirement with Rafa!

Andy Roddick gets real about post-retirement life

On March 11, Roddick welcomed Rafael Nadal to his ‘Served’ podcast, bringing fans the reunion they’d been waiting for. Nadal got candid about life since stepping away from the tour, admitting he no longer rushes through dinners or preps obsessively for the next day.

“Yeah. I mean, when you are on the tour, I think the way that you approach your daily basis is completely different than when you stop it. Then, when you are there, you feel that you need to be on the rush all the time. And even when you have, I remember when even when I have a few free days, days off, I wanted to do all these things that I am not able to do it now. So the time is is precious now. It’s different, different approach is still adapting to all of this,” Nadal shared.

He added, “But of course, give me the feeling that I can enjoy more what I am doing now. I am not thinking, okay, I only have one hour because I have to be there. I have to, you know, it’s a different approach.” For Nadal, this new chapter brings freedom, though he admits, “big changes take a few time.”

Their on-air chemistry is built on history—their rivalry spanned ten matches, with Nadal leading 7-3. Roddick has never hidden his admiration for Nadal’s game. When some fans reduced Nadal to just a clay-court master, Roddick fired back in a previous episode, “Don’t you dare peg Rafael Nadal as a claycourt guy, he was so much more.”

Now, Andy Roddick is embracing his next adventures, dreaming up bigger guests, and celebrating with the stars who’ve made Grand Slam history!