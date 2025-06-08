Are Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Dating Anyone in 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

The French Open finale is here, with World No.1 Jannik Sinner chasing his first clay-court title in Paris. Meanwhile, No.2 Carlos Alcaraz looks to defend his crown and win Roland Garros again. Jannik hasn’t dropped a set, but after losing to Alcaraz in Rome and their fierce head-to-head battles, the spotlight is on who will lift the trophy. Both stars have loyal fan bases, but the real question is—who’s the special someone cheering them on from the sidelines? Let’s find out!

Has the defending champion been dating anyone?

Back in 2023, Tennis Tonic caught a sweet moment on Instagram: Carlos Alcaraz planting a quick kiss on Maria Gonzalez Gimenez’s cheek, captioned, “I miss you.” They met at the tennis academy in Murcia, where Carlos trained. Though she hasn’t gone pro, Maria has competed in tournaments like the Spanish Masters and ITF Futures. She’s also a law graduate who keeps her Instagram simple and her life refreshingly grounded. Still, neither has confirmed anything publicly.

Carlos has been upfront about the struggles of dating on the road. In a February 2023 Vogue chat, he said, “It’s complicated, never staying in one place. It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.” At that time, he’d been single for nearly 18 months.

Then, at the 2025 Australian Open, when asked about engagement buzz among players, Carlos laughed it off: “I’ve laughed several times with people close to me, when I discovered that three or four players got engaged during the winter break. I thought it would be my turn, but not yet.” His focus remains sharp on tennis and that elusive second Roland Garros trophy.

So, while Maria holds a special place in Carlos’s past, right now it’s all about the game. He’s single, searching, and ready for what’s next. As he told the Molusco TV podcast, “I’m single, but I’m looking for someone. It’s tough for a tennis player to find the right person because we’re always traveling. Who knows what this year will bring?” For now, Carlos’s heart and game are both wide open. But what about Jannik?

Is Jannik Sinner dating anyone?

Ahead of the French Open, during his first press conference at Roland Garros, 23-year-old Italian star Jannik Sinner was asked about rumors linking him to a girl spotted with him in Copenhagen. But the No.1 was quick to squash the gossip, via The Tennis Letter on X, “No, there was no girl. I had just some business with a couple of photo shootings there. And that’s it. Nothing else.” So, no secret romance to report!

Although this isn’t the first time Jannik has faced questions about his love life. After a three-month break from February 9 to May 4, he resumed official training on April 13. Around then, he was seen with Russian model Lara Leito, who even attended his practice matches in Monte Carlo.

Naturally, the rumors kicked off. But when he arrived in Rome, Jannik shut them down fast, saying, “I was surprised to see some of the photos of me in the press (with a girl). In the end, it made me realize that I’m someone important on and off the court.”

His candid remarks didn’t just end the dating chatter—they also confirmed his breakup with WTA star Anna Kalinaskaya.

Who was Sinner previously in a relationship with?

Early in the 2024 season, Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya were the tennis world’s couple to watch. Rumors swirled before the French Open, nearly confirmed when Anna cheered him on at Roland Garros. Jannik even admitted in Paris, “I don’t like to talk about my private life much, but yes, Anna and I are dating.”

But the romance hit a rough patch after Sinner opened up about how the relationship affected his season last November at the ATP Finals in Turin. Instead of gushy praise, he kept it real: “I don’t think anything has changed. Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural, which comes into my life normally. I can’t afford to change as a player or as a person. That hasn’t happened, that’s why it works.”

After that, things cooled off—Anna didn’t celebrate his Turin win and took a solo holiday in Miami. Though they never officially split, fans noticed them sharing a hug at the Australian Open, keeping hope alive for a bit. But rumors will continue to swirl. Including for Carlos waho has been in quite a few headline with fellow WTA players!

Carlos finds himself in dating rumors

Over the last two yeas, Alcaraz has been loosely linked to fellow tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek, according to Elle. Though nothing concrete has emerged, the speculation heats up, especially at international tournaments where players often cross paths.

Carlos keeps his love life under wraps but admits dating is tough on the road. On the Molusco TV podcast, he said, “I’m single, but I’m looking for someone. It can be difficult for a tennis player to meet the right person, because they are always on the move. Who knows what will happen this year.” When asked if he was seeing anyone, he was clear: “No, no, no commitments for now, I’m single.”

Well, there you have it! Both World No.1 and No.2 are officially single and laser-focused on the game. With Carlos chasing his fifth major title and Jannik aiming for his fourth, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Their head-to-head stands at 7-4 in Alcaraz’s favor, but the Italian is fired up to turn the tide. So, who will walk away with the Roland Garros crown? Share your thoughts in the comments below!