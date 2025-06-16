ATP Queen’s Club: Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

Following a tough loss at the French Open, Ben Shelton is now coming in strong on the grass courts. Speaking to Tennis Channel, Shelton said, “Yeah, naturally it (grass) suits my game really well.” While he hasn’t claimed any titles yet, his performance at last week’s Boss Open showed a clear step up. With Wimbledon still a few weeks away, Shelton is gearing up for his next challenge against Arthur Rinderknech, bringing fresh excitement to the grass court season.

Ben Shelton vs Arthur Rinderknech: Preview

Shelton kicked off 2025 with a bang at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals before falling to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. At just 22, he became the youngest American in 22 years to reach the semis at the Happy Slam, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2003. He kept the momentum going with a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells, only to hit a rough patch with early exits in Miami and Monte Carlo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Ben Shelton/Instagram

AD

But Ben bounced back quickly, reaching the final at the BMW Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev. He then struggled in Madrid and Rome before making a breakthrough by reaching the fourth round at the French Open for the first time. That was a big win on his least favorite surface, despite losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Arthur Rinderknech, on the other hand, has faced a tougher 2025. With a singles record of 5 wins and 15 losses, he’s struggled to find consistency and hasn’t advanced past the Round of 16 in any event. At the French Open, he bowed out in the first round to Jannik Sinner.

Ranked No. 80, Rinderknech arrived at Queen’s Club with just five main draw wins this season. He won his first qualifying round but lost in the final qualifier to compatriot Corentin Moutet, only to enter the main draw as a lucky loser. His form makes it a challenging matchup against the surging Shelton.

Shelton vs Rinderknech: Head-to-Head

Well, we’ll find out at the match! Shelton and Rinderknech have never faced each other on court before, making their Queen’s Club opener their first official ATP tour meeting. It’s thrilling to watch two players go head-to-head for the very first time, each eager to claim that first win and make a mark in their 0-0 record.

Prediction: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets

Shelton’s rise has been electric. In June 2025, he broke into the top 10, powered by his Australian Open semifinal run and solid performances in Basel and Munich. His aggressive style, especially on grass, is turning heads. Joining Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, Shelton helped form the first American trio in the ATP Top 10 since Agassi, Blake, and Roddick in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m gonna go look and worry about the end of this tournament first,” Shelton said in Stuttgart. “If that is true, that’s really cool, a big milestone in tennis.” At just 22, in only his third full pro season, he’s already the fourth left-handed American to reach the Top 10, alongside legends like Connors and McEnroe.

Arthur Rinderknech’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster. Before facing Sinner at the French Open, he said, “I feel very good. I got married hardly a week ago, so this is a beautiful part of my private life that is taking place, and I want to continue surfing on this wave.” He knew the first round wouldn’t be easy: “Obviously the first round is not going to be easy.” Though he lost, Rinderknech pushed Sinner hard, winning 12 games and even forcing a third-set tiebreaker—a clear sign of progress against a player who hadn’t dropped a set all tournament.

Their playing styles tell different stories. Shelton, a lefty, brings raw power with a serve often topping 220 km/h, sometimes hitting 240 km/h. His big forehand and baseline aggression set the tone, though his movement and backhand defense still need work.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rinderknech, right-handed, matches that serve speed and pairs it with a balanced game, mixing solid defense with sharp net play. Shelton’s game is about explosive power, while Rinderknech blends baseline consistency with net savvy.

That contrast might just give Shelton the edge. His firepower and confidence are hard to beat right now. Rinderknech will have to dig deep to turn the tables.