ATP Queen’s Club: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The grass-court season is officially here, and the buzz is electric! Fresh off an epic French Open triumph just a week ago—where Carlos Alcaraz staged one of the greatest comebacks in tennis history—he’s back at Queen’s Club ready to take on a fresh challenge before Wimbledon. His first test? A thrilling all-Spanish showdown against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. With Alcaraz riding high on confidence and momentum, and Fokina eager to make his mark on grass, this opener promises plenty of intensity and drama. Who will seize the moment and kick off their grass campaign with a bang? Let’s find out!

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: Preview

Alcaraz is gearing up to defend his Queen’s Club crown after a thrilling 2023 victory where he edged out Alex de Minaur. Though his 2024 campaign there ended abruptly with a round-two upset by Jack Draper, the Spaniard is hungry to reclaim his title. This season, Alcaraz has had his ups and downs but showed real grit, especially during the clay swing—snagging not one, but two titles, including a Grand Slam.

He kicked off 2025 with a strong Australian Open run, making it to the quarters. Soon after, he captured his first indoor hard-court trophy in Rotterdam, again besting de Minaur. At Indian Wells, Alcaraz aimed for a three-peat but fell to Draper in the semis. Miami was rough, but he bounced back spectacularly in Monte Carlo, beating Lorenzo Musetti for his maiden Masters 1000 title. He kept the momentum going with a finals appearance in Barcelona, then dominated the Italian Open, dismantling rival Jannik Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1. His crowning moment? Defending his Roland Garros title in an epic five-hour, 29-minute final—the longest in history. Heading into grass, he’s riding a serious wave of confidence.

His opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, has also had a rollercoaster season. Starting slow with early exits in Hong Kong and Adelaide, he bounced back to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open before falling to Tommy Paul. After a stumble in Dallas, Fokina shined at Delray Beach and the Mexican Open, reaching finals but coming up short. Indian Wells and Miami were disappointing, with early losses, but he gave Alcaraz a tough semifinal battle in Monte Carlo. He reached quarters in Barcelona but struggled in Madrid, Rome, and Hamburg. At Roland Garros, a second-round loss to Jiri Lehecka cut his run short.

Despite the setbacks, Fokina’s never one to fold. With the grass court season here, he’s ready to turn the page and make some noise. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, fresh off that marathon French Open win, looks poised to keep climbing and add another trophy to his collection. But how has he fared against Carlos in the past?

Alcaraz vs Fokina: Head-to-Head

Although their friendship dates back to their early days, but on the ATP Tour, Alcaraz holds a perfect 2-0 record against his compatriot. Their most recent clash was at the Monte Carlo Masters in April 2025, where Alcaraz edged out Fokina in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-4. Before that, they met two years ago in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals, with Alcaraz winning by a similar scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-4. Both matches were tight affairs on clay, showcasing their competitive spirit.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets

Both Spaniards possess distinct playing styles. However, Alcaraz’s game is a thrilling mix of power and finesse—he’s aggressive, athletic, and loves to charge the net, dictating rallies with crushing groundstrokes. Davidovich Fokina matches that aggression but adds a flashy flair, relying on a strong serve and forehand. However, his riskier style sometimes leads to more unforced errors, lacking the rock-solid consistency that defines top-ranked players.

On grass, Alcaraz is a beast with a stellar 27-4 career record, boasting two Wimbledon titles and a Queen’s Club crown from 2023. His secret weapon? An incredible first-serve return game, leading all active players by winning 32.56% of those points on grass—outpacing even Djokovic.

In contrast, Davidovich Fokina’s grass record is a modest 16-14, with fewer consistent wins despite a quarterfinal run at Queen’s in 2023. That edge in grass-court prowess could very well tip the scales in favor of Carlos Alcaraz as they face off in this year’s tournament.