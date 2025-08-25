ATP Star Throws Up on Court in Shocking Scenes at the US Open

Taking on his first US Open draw, Joao Fonseca is ready to run the long yards! He’s made impressive strides this season and now faces his first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, ready to take on the New York slam head-on. But the pressure was intense, and his first-round clash against Miomir Kecmanovic was no walk in the park.

The Brazilian teenager blasted out of the gates, stunning Kecmanovic with a two-sets-to-love lead. At 3-3 in the first, trainers were called—not during a changeover, which raised eyebrows. Sources said Fonseca was saving his full timeout for the next break. But just as he pushed to 15-30 on Kecmanovic’s serve, things took a turn. Out of nowhere, world No. 45 dashed to the court side, clearly in distress and looking sick.

Fonseca tried to shake it off and even talked quickly with his team before going on. Only three points later, he dashed off again, muttering he needed to “vomit.” Cameras cut away as he leaned over a bin. The 19-year-old later took medication while the physio stepped in during set three. The umpire gave a three-minute medical timeout, yet Joao Fonseca barely waited. In seconds, he was back upright, determined to fight on.

Miraculously, he pulled off the win! Joao Fonseca took the match 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-3! He proved himself today. But will his health hold as he moves on? Only time will tell! Catch all the latest US Open news on our Live Blog now!