Ben Shelton Gives Girlfriend Trinity Rodman the Ultimate Title After Big Announcement With Adidas

Ben Shelton isn’t just making headlines with his powerful serve — he’s also serving up some serious support for girlfriend Trinity Rodman. Since the pair went public earlier this year, they’ve quickly become a fan-favorite couple, showing up for each other in all the right ways. Whether Rodman is cheering courtside at Wimbledon or Shelton is backing her big moments, the tennis star is all in—and he’s not shy about showing it.

On Thursday, Adidas’ official Instagram dropped a fresh look at Rodman’s new collab with the brand! The USWNT standout rocked a white tank and pink joggers, flaunting their latest white boots. Bold pink Three Stripes streak across the upper, nodding to her signature long pink braids, with light blue accents from heel to collar adding extra flair—totally matching her unique style on and off the pitch. The post came with a playful caption: “all trin’s 💖💞✨🤪💅🥰.” Her boyfriend? He couldn’t help but be a fan.

Ben Shelton shared the post to his Instagram story, adding a simple but meaningful, “My 🐐” to show his support for Rodman. Isn’t that adorable? As a fellow athlete with brand deals of his own—On for clothing and shoes, Yonex for racquets, Rolex since 2024—he clearly knows how to cheer on his partner in style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas Football (@adidasfootball)

Since March 2025, the couple have been openly dating, and their joy together is plain to see. The Washington Spirit star, 22, has been spotted courtside at many of Shelton’s D.C. matches, fueling even more fan love for this power couple. Their chemistry leaps off the court—with moments full of fun and affection, whether at sporting events or online.

The ATP tour highlighted just how famous Rodman is in Washington. “She’s definitely more famous than me around here. She needs more security walking around the ground. That’s for sure,” Ben Shelton told reporters with a laugh. Trinity’s local star power brings its own twist to their outings.

Rodman, who joined the Washington Spirit in 2021 as the youngest-ever NWSL draft pick, has truly taken over D.C.’s sports scene. After helping her team to the league title in her rookie season, she’s netted 23 goals in 83 games. Her impact on and off the field cements her as one of the city’s brightest athletic stars.

Despite a recent back injury keeping her sidelined, Rodman hasn’t missed a beat supporting Shelton. She was seen at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, donning a shirt with his face during his doubles match. And she keeps fans updated on Instagram, sharing, “Not the summer I had in mind but still loved every moment. Can’t wait to be back in the field.” Their sweet moments continue to capture hearts across social media. And Trinity’s support doesn’t stop there!

Ben Shelton’s girlfriend raves over his big ranking feat

Coming into Wimbledon this July on the back of a three-match losing streak, Shelton turned things around in style. His straight-sets victory not only snapped that skid but also marked his 20th win of the 2025 season. After making it to the second week of Wimbledon last year, Shelton showed off his trademark powerful serve and bold shot-making under pressure to secure the crucial win, reminding everyone why he’s a rising star.

Trinity Rodman made sure to celebrate her boyfriend’s success in true fan fashion. The USWNT forward shared a reel from Wimbledon’s official account on her Instagram Stories, highlighting one of Shelton’s brilliant plays with a simple but enthusiastic caption: “Typeeeee.” Her support comes just a week after she cheered on Shelton’s historic leap into the ATP Top 10 following his maiden grass-court semifinal run at Stuttgart. Reacting to this milestone, she wrote, “Will never be over this 🥰. Proud of you,” proving she’s his biggest cheerleader both on and off the court.

Despite falling in the semifinals of the Washington Open, Shelton and Rodman keep proving they’re each other’s loudest fans and unwavering support system. Their mutual encouragement fuels their individual pushes in their demanding sports careers, showcasing a perfect balance of love and ambition. It’s clear this power couple is thriving both publicly and privately.

Now, Ben Shelton gears up for his Round of 32 match at the National Bank Open, where he’ll face off against fellow American Brandon Nakashima. With momentum on his side and Rodman’s support just a message away, will he make a deep run this time? Drop your thoughts in the comments below