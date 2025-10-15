Carlos Alcaraz Addresses Injury Chaos After Facing Criticism for Playing at Six Kings Slam

Carlos Alcaraz has had quite the season, winning two Grand Slams and three Masters titles. But even the World No.1 feels the heat! After dethroning Sinner at the US Open for both the title and the top spot, he charged into the Asian swing full speed. A twist came early, though, when he hurt his ankle in the Japan Open opener, leaving him in pain and with concern. Still, he powered through to claim his eighth title of the season against Taylor Fritz, who now joins him at the Six Kings Slam. Fresh off a short break after skipping Shanghai, the Spaniard eyes the $6 million champion’s prize. Is he ready for the grind ahead?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, it sure seems so! Over the two weeks after Tokyo, his decision to skip the Masters 1000 in mainland China wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. While he took some time off, Alcaraz kept fans updated on social media, one post showed him with a bandaged ankle, the next on a golf course. Hard to judge the healing from that mix, right? Then came the announcement of his confirmed participation in Riyadh for the exhibition, which raised eyebrows since he’d skipped mandatory events to focus on recovery.

So, in an interview with MARCA, Carlos Alcaraz addressed his recovery. When asked how his left ankle was feeling, he explained, “The ankle has been recovering well, within reason. It was a grade two sprain, and without much rest, it always takes a bit longer to heal. Maybe I’m still playing, not with discomfort, but with a bit of doubt. Those doubts always take time to go away, but the truth is we’re doing a good job. My ankle is doing well.” His words carried both patience and determination as he continued balancing recovery with competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for his upcoming exhibition match, Alcaraz admitted he would still play with protection. “Yes, I play with a bandage. I just don’t feel completely confident playing tough matches without a bandage,” he said, hinting that while fit enough to play, full confidence might take a bit longer to return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also pointed out that events like the Six Kings Slam don’t wear players down like the regular tour does. These matches are simply less gruelling, demanding less from those competing. Considering the tournament runs just three days (or four, minus a rest day before the finals), it definitely eases the pressure. And with $6 million promised to the champion and $1.5 million for each participant, motivation is never in short supply.

“We’re just having fun for one or two days and playing some tennis, and that’s great, and why we choose the exhibitions,” he noted, acknowledging how intense the calendar can be. But that comment isn’t out of place. After all, Carlos Alcaraz was one of the first to speak out about the tour’s hectic pace.

AD

Back in August, he summed up the season’s rhythm perfectly, saying it “never stops.” The 22-year-old has since reflected on the biggest lesson this relentless year taught him — to value the small, meaningful moments. “So what I learned mostly this year is about to take moments of every tournament, every experience that you’re living, and enjoy. And enjoy with my team, with my family, with the people you have around,” Jack Otway of Great Britain News added. With that mindset, Alcaraz already looks ready for whatever’s next.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Right now, Alcaraz holds a free pass straight into the semi-finals, where he’ll meet Taylor Fritz on Thursday after the American powered past Zverev 6-3, 6-4. Will he have enough to stop the world No.4? Fritz promises to give his all!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz’s opponent speaks his mind on the upcoming clash

Taylor Fritz came out swinging on the opening day of the exhibition, delivering an intense quarterfinal win over Alexander Zverev. It was their third clash of the season, though this one didn’t count toward official stats. Still, Fritz extended his head-to-head lead to 9-5 by handling the German in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. The victory earned him a spot in the semifinals, where he’ll take on the World No.1.

Afterward, the American kept things grounded in his post-match chat. “It’s very physical, it’s tough. I know I have to be playing my absolute best with Carlos, and yeah, he makes you fight really hard just to keep up with the level that he’s playing,” Fritz said. He knows exactly what Carlos Alcaraz brings every time he steps on court this year, and it’s no small challenge.

These two have already faced off three times in 2025, including that unforgettable Wimbledon semifinal. Alcaraz still leads their rivalry 4-1, but Fritz has made strides, especially after beating him at the Laver Cup to help Team World lift the trophy. Their next chapter promises fireworks.

The task won’t be easy, though. Their most recent showdown came at the Japan Open final, where Alcaraz, even with an ankle injury, dominated 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title. Now, as the Six Kings Slam heats up, the World No.1 insists he’s ready for another grind. He’s already won an ATP 500 on one good ankle. Who’s to say he can’t do it again? What’s your take?