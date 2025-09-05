Carlos Alcaraz Admits Not Feeling His ‘Best Level’ During Novak Djokovic Clash

As Carlos Alcaraz entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium as a clear favorite over 24 x major champion Novak Djokovic, his focus to repeat his 2022 heroics was clearly visible. From the very beginning, the Spaniard controlled the match, mixing aggressive groundstrokes with delicate drops. Despite his tactical brilliance, though, the world No. 2 almost dropped the second set in a tense tiebreak. If he did, he would’ve broken his streak of winning consecutive sets in the entire campaign. But, he kept his nerve and beat Djokovic 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 for the first time on a hard court. Yet, as per his own admission, he wasn’t just fighting on the court.

In an emotional on-court interview, he expressed his elation and stated, “It’s a great feeling. Once again, the final here at US Open… It feels amazing. It means a lot to me. It wasn’t the best level of the tournament for me, but I just kept a good level since the beginning to the last point. I served pretty well. Today I think it was really, really important. Being there, trying to play a really physical match. I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis. Just really happy to play my 2nd final here at US Open.”

After his quarterfinal win over Jiri Lecheka, Alcaraz had clarified his wish, “Playing great and feeling really comfortable. I think today I just played almost perfect match, I would say… Just two more steps to do, and let’s see what happens. I’m just feeling great and hungry to make it.”

Now, he has much to celebrate. After all, the number two seed secured his win in three sets, reaching his seventh Grand Slam final and his first US Open final since 2022.

With this win, Alcaraz tightens his ATP head-to-head with Djokovic to 4-5 after nine gripping meetings. Djokovic had the upper hand in their recent clashes, including the 2025 Australian Open quarters and 2024 Paris Olympics final. This result adds to Alcaraz’s strong Grand Slam record of 83-13, showcasing his rising dominance.

Alcaraz shines particularly at the US Open, boasting an impressive 23-3 record. He won the tournament in 2022 and has a 5-1 record in Grand Slam finals overall. Now targeting his sixth major, he prepares to face either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime, promising more thrilling tennis ahead.

While Carlos Alcaraz said he wasn’t at his “best level,” the numbers tell another story. In the second-set tiebreak, Alcaraz stormed to a 4-1 lead, but Djokovic battled back with some clutch points, only for Alcaraz to answer with a booming 131 mph serve and lock in the set.

The third set was all his. He finished with 7 aces to Djokovic’s 4, while Djokovic committed five double faults to Alcaraz’s two. The Spaniard won 83% of first-serve points, 50% on second serve, and converted 4 out of 7 break chances. Alcaraz brought the heat when it mattered most. Now, he’s a step away from returning to the No.1 spot!

Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings clear on the top spot

After Carlos dismantled Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday, he kept expectations real when asked about the No.1 spot. “Well, it’s really difficult not to think about it. I mean, that’s obviously, but every time I step on the court, I’m trying not to think about it,” Carlos admitted. “I feel if I think about the No.1 spot too much, I’m gonna bring pressure on myself. And I just don’t want to do that. So, I guess I want to step on the court, try to do my thing. Try to follow my coach and the match and try to enjoy as much as I can so the No.1 is there, but I’m trying not to think so much about it.”

That steady mindset sets the perfect stage for a blockbuster final against Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz leads their rivalry 9-5, clinching wins in Rome and Paris, but Sinner flipped the script by winning their Wimbledon clash. Their drama in Cincinnati was cut short by the Italian’s sudden withdrawal, leaving fans craving more.

Sinner’s back in business and barreling through the draw. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has swept aside everyone in his path: Opelka, Bellucci, Darderi, Rinderknech, Lehecka, and the four-time USO champ, Djokovic. If Jannik beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semis, get ready for a fifth Sinner-Jannik final of 2025. Both stars are peaking, and the stakes can’t get higher. The energy’s off the charts! Follow all the twists, turns, and live action on EssentiallySports!